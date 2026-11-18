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This summer, Come From Away will return to the Newfoundland town at the heart of the musical. The Gander production will play its fifth season at the Joseph R. Smallwood Arts and Culture Centre from June 23 through August 28, 2027.

Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away is the true story of nearly 7,000 passengers whose flights were diverted to Gander when U.S. airspace closed on September 11, 2001. It also tells the story of the people of Gander and surrounding communities who welcomed them. Featured in The New York Times in 2026, the Gander production showcases performers from stages across Canada and the United States, including Newfoundland and Labrador. The 2027 season is made possible by the philanthropic support of The Marlowe Foundation and Eleanor Gill Ratcliffe.

'When you see the show in Gander, you've met some of the community and passed the airport you hear about onstage,' said director Jillian Keiley. 'I love that visitors can spend a day in the town, experience the place and the people, and then come to the theatre that evening.'

Visitors planning a trip to the island can build a stop in Gander around a performance, and many Newfoundlanders have made seeing the show an annual summer tradition.

The race is on for the Toronto Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Choreography Of A Play Or Musical Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Anne Shirley Theatre Company 13% 2 Brampton Music Theatre 12% 3 BurlOak Theatre Group 12% 4 Wavestage Theatre Company 10% 5 The Community Players of New Hamburg 8% Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) 1 Nicole Toogood - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT TCDSB Staff Arts 16% 2 Penelope Artemis - MEAN GIRLS BurlOak Theatre Group 12% 3 Stephanie Gemmell - SISTER ACT Brampton Music Theatre 11% 4 Sydney Kustra - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Blue Light Theatre Ensemble 10% 5 Darren Burkett - INTO THE WOODS The Community Players of New Hamburg 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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