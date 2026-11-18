"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Tickets on Sale This Weel For COME FROM AWAY Return to Gander in 2027
The season will run from June 23 to August 28, 2027, with artists from American, Canadian and Newfoundland stages.
This summer, Come From Away will return to the Newfoundland town at the heart of the musical. The Gander production will play its fifth season at the Joseph R. Smallwood Arts and Culture Centre from June 23 through August 28, 2027.
Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away is the true story of nearly 7,000 passengers whose flights were diverted to Gander when U.S. airspace closed on September 11, 2001. It also tells the story of the people of Gander and surrounding communities who welcomed them. Featured in The New York Times in 2026, the Gander production showcases performers from stages across Canada and the United States, including Newfoundland and Labrador. The 2027 season is made possible by the philanthropic support of The Marlowe Foundation and Eleanor Gill Ratcliffe.
'When you see the show in Gander, you've met some of the community and passed the airport you hear about onstage,' said director Jillian Keiley. 'I love that visitors can spend a day in the town, experience the place and the people, and then come to the theatre that evening.'
Visitors planning a trip to the island can build a stop in Gander around a performance, and many Newfoundlanders have made seeing the show an annual summer tradition.
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