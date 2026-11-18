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The Second City Toronto is stepping in to support the musical theatre students impacted by the closure of Randolph College for the Performing Arts, offering its theatre and rehearsal space free of charge to help students bring their final industry showcase to life on Tuesday, December 15.

Following news of the college's closure earlier this year, students were left facing uncertainty surrounding their final graduating performance, an important opportunity to showcase their talents and connect with industry professionals as they prepare to launch their careers.

Recognizing the significance of this milestone, The Second City Toronto has offered its venue and rehearsal space, providing students with the opportunity to present their work in a professional theatre setting.

'It's essential to involve live performance in any performing artist's education. It's more than a showcase for the performers or their material, said Etan Muskat, Artistic Director of The Second City Toronto. “Everything we create at The Second City is done in collaboration with an audience, helping us understand what works, what connects and what makes them laugh. Learning to connect with an audience is an essential step in a performer's development. Plus, it's nice to hear them laugh and cheer.”

As a longstanding institution in Toronto's performing arts community, The Second City Toronto recognizes the need to support emerging artists as they develop their craft, connect with audiences and gain valuable professional experience. By opening its doors to these students, The Second City Toronto hopes to give them a chance to celebrate their accomplishments and take an important next step in their careers.

About The Second City Toronto

The Second City first brought its iconic improv and sketch comedy to Toronto in 1963 for a week of performances at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. After a decade of sold out shows at the 1200-seat theatre, The Second City established a permanent home in the city with the opening of 'The Old Firehall' on Lombard Street. In 1976, The Second City Toronto further solidified its place in comedy history by creating the groundbreaking television show SCTV.

In December 2022, The Second City began an exciting new chapter by relocating to its state-of-the-art facility at One York Street. This move introduced three distinct theatres: The Mainstage, Theatre '73, and The John Candy Box Theatre, each offering nightly performances that continue The Second City's tradition of bringing laughter to audiences.

Since making a home in Toronto over 50 years ago The Second City has grown to become the most influential name in comedy launching the careers of countless Canadian comedy legends. Our illustrious alumni list includes names such as Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Martin Short, Gilda Radner, Dan Aykroyd, John Candy, Mike Myers, Colin Mochrie, Bob Martin, Jerry Minor, Gavin Crawford, Kevin Vidal, Darryl Hinds, Chris Wilson, Lauren Ash, Ann Pornel, Alan Shane Lewis and so many more.

The race is on for the Toronto Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Choreography Of A Play Or Musical Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Anne Shirley Theatre Company 13% 2 Brampton Music Theatre 12% 3 BurlOak Theatre Group 12% 4 Wavestage Theatre Company 10% 5 The Community Players of New Hamburg 8% Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) 1 Nicole Toogood - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT TCDSB Staff Arts 16% 2 Penelope Artemis - MEAN GIRLS BurlOak Theatre Group 12% 3 Stephanie Gemmell - SISTER ACT Brampton Music Theatre 11% 4 Sydney Kustra - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Blue Light Theatre Ensemble 10% 5 Darren Burkett - INTO THE WOODS The Community Players of New Hamburg 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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