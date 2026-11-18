"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
The Second City Toronto Will Host Musical Theatre Students' Final Showcase After College Closure
Etan Muskat, Artistic Director of The Second City Toronto, said live audiences are an essential part of performing artist training.
The Second City Toronto is stepping in to support the musical theatre students impacted by the closure of Randolph College for the Performing Arts, offering its theatre and rehearsal space free of charge to help students bring their final industry showcase to life on Tuesday, December 15.
Following news of the college's closure earlier this year, students were left facing uncertainty surrounding their final graduating performance, an important opportunity to showcase their talents and connect with industry professionals as they prepare to launch their careers.
Recognizing the significance of this milestone, The Second City Toronto has offered its venue and rehearsal space, providing students with the opportunity to present their work in a professional theatre setting.
'It's essential to involve live performance in any performing artist's education. It's more than a showcase for the performers or their material, said Etan Muskat, Artistic Director of The Second City Toronto. “Everything we create at The Second City is done in collaboration with an audience, helping us understand what works, what connects and what makes them laugh. Learning to connect with an audience is an essential step in a performer's development. Plus, it's nice to hear them laugh and cheer.”
As a longstanding institution in Toronto's performing arts community, The Second City Toronto recognizes the need to support emerging artists as they develop their craft, connect with audiences and gain valuable professional experience. By opening its doors to these students, The Second City Toronto hopes to give them a chance to celebrate their accomplishments and take an important next step in their careers.
About The Second City Toronto
The Second City first brought its iconic improv and sketch comedy to Toronto in 1963 for a week of performances at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. After a decade of sold out shows at the 1200-seat theatre, The Second City established a permanent home in the city with the opening of 'The Old Firehall' on Lombard Street. In 1976, The Second City Toronto further solidified its place in comedy history by creating the groundbreaking television show SCTV.
In December 2022, The Second City began an exciting new chapter by relocating to its state-of-the-art facility at One York Street. This move introduced three distinct theatres: The Mainstage, Theatre '73, and The John Candy Box Theatre, each offering nightly performances that continue The Second City's tradition of bringing laughter to audiences.
Since making a home in Toronto over 50 years ago The Second City has grown to become the most influential name in comedy launching the careers of countless Canadian comedy legends. Our illustrious alumni list includes names such as Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Martin Short, Gilda Radner, Dan Aykroyd, John Candy, Mike Myers, Colin Mochrie, Bob Martin, Jerry Minor, Gavin Crawford, Kevin Vidal, Darryl Hinds, Chris Wilson, Lauren Ash, Ann Pornel, Alan Shane Lewis and so many more.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
A Very Merry MIDDLE RAGED Sketch Comedy
Rose Theatre Brampton (12/11-12/11)
|
Grand Soft Day
Studio, Young People's Theatre (4/24-5/02)
|
MOZART REQUIEM
Meridian Arts Centre (6/19-6/19)
|
Sleigh It Ain't So
The Second City (11/19-12/27)
|
All The Cows Are Dead
Talk is Free Theatre (11/05-11/18)
|
Dom We Now Our Gay Apparel
Comedy Bar on Bloor (12/12-12/12)
|
Macbeth
Crow's Studio Theatre (11/03-11/29)
|
Creditors
Canadian Stage (4/09-5/02)
|
Raised by Women
Canadian Stage (3/27-4/11)
|
Radiant Vermin
Red Sandcastle Theatre (11/12-11/22)