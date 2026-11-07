When you explore a blockbusterlike Hamilton, you end up talking as much about the revolution behind the musical as the one inside it. Today we welcome someone who understands both personally: actor and longtime Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborator Mandy Gonzalez (IN THE HEIGHTS, WICKED, SUNSET BOULEVARD).
Video: SEVEN VEILS Revisited At Canadian Opera Company
Amanda Seyfried recalls appearing on the COC stage in SEVEN VEILS at the Four Seasons Centre.
In a video shared by the Canadian Opera Company, Amanda Seyfried looks back on working alongside professional opera singers while filming Seven Veils at Toronto’s Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, the company’s home stage. The clip centers on her reflections about working alongside professional opera singers in the production. Watch the video!
Written and directed by Atom Egoyan, Seven Veils stars Seyfried as Jeanine, a theatre director asked to revive her late mentor’s production of Richard Strauss’s Salome. As rehearsals progress, the opera brings up painful memories of her mentor and her father, and those memories begin to shape how she stages the work.
Egoyan filmed Seven Veils during the Canadian Opera Company’s 2023 revival of his own staging of Salome, which he first directed for the company in 1996. The film draws on that production’s sets, singers and orchestra and reunites Egoyan and Seyfried, who previously worked together on the 2009 thriller Chloe.
The Four Seasons Centre serves as the base for the COC's mainstage seasons in Toronto. Subscriptions to the 26/27 season at the Canadian Opera Company are available now and may be purchased online or by calling 416-363-8231. Single tickets to all 26/27 operas are also available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased at the opera company's website. Opera Under 30 offers $28 tickets to patrons under the age of 30.
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