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The Shaw Festival has revealed the and creative teams for the 2027 Season in Niagara-on-the-Lake. The Shaw Festival's 65th Season begins March 31, 2027, and runs until December 23, 2027. Productions include Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific, The Color Purple, Arsenic and Old Lace, and more. The season will feature a mix of classic musicals, comedies, thrillers and contemporary plays.

SEASON LINEUP

Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Book by Oscar Hammerstein II and Joshua Logan

Adapted from the Pulitzer Prize winning novel Tales of the South Pacific by James A. Michener

Directed by Nina Lee Aquino

Music direction by Paul Sportelli

Choreographed by Genny Sermonia

Set designed by Camelia Koo

Costumes designed by Ming Wong

Lighting designed by Michelle Ramsay

Sound designed by Corey Macfadyen and Kaitlyn MacKinnon

Associate Choreography by Graeme Kitagawa

April 10 – October 30

At the height of the Second World War, romance blossoms between US Navy nurse Nellie Forbush (Kristi Frank) and French expat Emile de Beque (David Silvestri) on an island in the South Pacific. Their already complicated relationship is nearly derailed by the arrival of Marine Lieutenant Joseph Cable (James Daly), whose dangerous plan to scout the region involves enlisting Emile as a guide. That is, until Cable likewise falls for Liat (Chariz Faulmino), the beautiful daughter of popular local vendor, Bloody Mary (Ma-Anne Dionisio) and finds himself torn between his newfound love and his patriotic duty.

Featuring songs such as “Some Enchanted Evening,” “There's Nothing Like a Dame” and “I'm Gonna Wash that Man Right Outa My Hair” alongside a story of romance, heartbreak, prejudice and survival make this one of the great theatrical experiences. A Rodgers and Hammerstein classic from the Golden Age of musicals.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific also highlights the talents of Matt Alfano, Rhoslynne Bugay, Belinda Corpuz, Shakura Dickson, Elodie Gillett, Daniel Greenberg, Patty Jamieson, Jaden Kim, Graeme Kitagawa, Stewart Adam McKensy, Reid McTavish, David Andrew Reid, Jade Repeta, Travis Seetoo, Ben Skipper, Mikayla Stradiotto, Alex Wierzbicki, Travae Williams and Kelly Wong.

Age recommendation: 10+

Arsenic and Old Lace

By Joseph Kesselring

Directed by Jackie Maxwell

Set and Costumes designed by Judith Bowden

Lighting designed by Kevin Lamotte

Original music and Sound designed by Jacob Lin

May 9 – October 9

Some families have skeletons in the closet. This family keeps adding to their collection. Mortimer Brewster (Jeff Irving) is a drama critic who just wants to get on with enjoying life by destroying bad plays and courting the beautiful Elaine Harper (Allison Edwards-Crewe). But his aunts, Abby and Martha (Sharry Flett and Deborah Hay), are about to upset his plans. They may seem a perfectly respectable, indeed harmless, pair of elderly spinsters, yet the Brewster sisters are anything but. The chaos and laughter spiral ever higher as each new arrival threatens to expose their macabre secret.

Arsenic and Old Lace also features Patrick Galligan, Allan Louis, Reid McTavish, Travis Seetoo, David Silvestri, Graeme Somerville, Michael Therriault, Kelly Wong and Shawn Wright.

Age recommendation: 10+

The Color Purple

Based upon the novel written by Alice Walker and the Warner Bros./Amblin Entertainment Motion Picture

Book by Marsha Norman

Music and Lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray

Directed and Choreographed by Kimberley Rampersad

Music direction by Ryan deSouza

Set designed by Cory Sincennes

Costumes designed by A.W. Nadine Grant

Lighting designed by Christopher Dennis

Sound designed by Dee Etti-Williams

June 26 – October 30

Celie (Sarah Nairne) is a survivor. Separated from her beloved sister Nellie (Camille Eanga-Selenge) at childhood, she is forced to marry a much older farmer, Mister (Allan Louis), take care of his children including his son Harpo (Andrew Broderick) and seems destined for a life of darkness. That is, until encounters with formidable farm girl Sophia (Janelle Cooper) and sultry nightclub singer, Shug (Jewelle Blackman) reignite her flame, lighting a path beyond the racism, sexism and abuse she's endured.

Based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and directed by Associate Artistic Director Kimberley Rampersad, this uplifting musical — featuring a showstopping score full of jazz, blues and gospel — is a triumphant celebration of life.

The Color Purple's cast also includes the talents of Robert Ball, Alana Bridgewater, Krystle Chance, Shakura Dickson, Ha'Keena Maneso, Clea McCaffrey, Stewart Adam McKensy, Zoe O'Connor, David Andrew Reid, Savion Roach, Jeremiah Sparks and Travae Williams.

Age recommendation: 14+

Jumpers

By Tom Stoppard

Directed by Tim Carroll

Set and Costumes designed by Judith Bowden

Lighting designed by Kevin Lamotte

Video designed by Cameron Davis

Music direction, Original music and Sound designed by Claudio Vena

Movement direction by Matt Alfano

August 11 – October 29

What happens when philosophy collides with gymnastics, murders, religion and love? Professor George Moore (Tom Rooney) is preparing a lecture on the nature of God when an acrobatic philosopher (or was that a philosophical acrobat?) is murdered mid-performance. With his exhibitionist wife Dotty (Kristi Frank) a prime suspect and the enigmatic police inspector Bones (Patrick Galligan) on the case, George has only one question on his mind: Where the devil his rabbit? Part murder mystery, part bedroom farce and part Shavian provocation, this dazzling and hilarious play is unlike anything written before or since.

Jumpers also includes Matt Alfano, Rhoslynne Bugay, Belinda Corpuz, Chariz Faulmino, Virgilia Griffith, Jaden Kim, Sarah Nairne, Ben Skipper, Mikayla Stradiotto, Sanjay Talwar and Alex Wierzbicki.

Age recommendation: 14+

Court House Theatre

Deathtrap

By Ira Levin

Directed by Tara Rosling

Set and Costumes designed by Ting-Huan Christine Urquhart

Lighting designed by Louise Guinand

Original music and Sound designed by John Gzowski

Fight direction by John Stead

March 31 – October 8

How far should a playwright go for another hit? What if it has been 18 years since his last one? What if he's had a string of bombs and he's desperate? Well, if you're Sidney Bruhl (Michael Therriault), you'll consider deception, betrayal and even murder. But not everything is as it seems in his Connecticut home, where the plot twists come fast and furious (and funny). No wonder this comic thriller has been delighting audiences since 1978. Deathtrap also features Neil Barclay, Julia Course, Sharry Flett and André Morin.

Age recommendation: 13+

Arms and the Man

By Bernard Shaw

Directed by Alistair Newton

Set designed by Michelle Tracey

Costumes designed by Judith Bowden

Original music and Sound designed by Olivia Wheeler

April 28 – October 9

To Raina Petkoff (Gabriella Sundar Singh), betrothed to a decorated hero, war seems glamorous. But when an enemy soldier climbs in her window to escape the fighting, she sees the other side of the picture. Like any sensible fellow, Captain Bluntschli's (André Morin) first duty is to his own survival; that's why he's armed with chocolates instead of bullets. This witty satire on romantic attitudes to war, heroism and marriage remains one of Shaw's most popular comedies.

Arms and the Man also includes Neil Barclay, Julia Course, Bruce Horak, Ellis Lalonde, Rebecca Northan and Sepehr Reybod.

Age recommendation: 12+

Grimm Tales

Adapted from The Brothers Grimm by Carol Ann Duffy

Dramatised by Tim Supple

Directed by Jay Turvey

Set designed by Michelle Tracey

Costumes designed by Joshua Quinlan

Lighting designed by Mikael Kangas

Original music by Paul Sportelli

Movement directed by Linda Garneau

June 9 – October 10

The Brothers Grimm wrote some of the best-loved of all fairy tales. This retelling returns them to their original, pre-Disney, strangeness and beauty. A spectacular success in the UK, these versions of Beauty and the Beast, Hansel and Gretel, and more will thrill and delight your children and reawaken the child in you. So, join hands and venture into the forest — where everything can become something else.

Grimm Tales will feature James Daly, Elodie Gillett, Daniel Greenberg, Graeme Kitagawa, Jade Repeta, Sepehr Reybod and Gabriella Sundar Singh.

Grimm Tales is published in the UK by Faber & Faber as Collected Grimm Tales and is presented by arrangement with Knight Hall Agency Ltd.

Age recommendation: 7+

Agatha Christie's The Rats and The Patient

By Agatha Christie

Directed by the 2027 Neil Munro Directing Interns, Manami Hara and Murdoch Schon

September 11 – October 10

Two bite-sized helpings of murder from the Queen of Mystery. In The Rats, secret lovers Sandra and David (Janelle Cooper and Robert Ball) show up for drinks at their friends' apartment, only to find that no one is home. They have no idea how much worse their evening is about to get. In The Patient, Mrs Wingfield (Ha'Keena Maneso) has fallen from her balcony and is unable to speak. Gathered around her hospital bed, relatives must figure out if she jumped, or was she pushed?

The Rats and The Patient will also include Jewelle Blackman, Andrew Broderick, Krystle Chance, Clea McCaffrey, Zoe O'Connor, Tom Rooney, Jeremiah Sparks and Sanjay Talwar.

Age recommendation: 12+

What Every Woman Knows

By J.M. Barrie

Directed by Kimberley Rampersad

Set and Costumes designed by Michelle Bohn

Lighting designed by Michel Charbonneau

Original music and Sound designed by Miquelon Rodriguez

May 20 – October 10

After a wealthy Scottish family discovers John (Jeff Irving), a university student, breaking into their house to read books in their library, they make him a deal. They'll fund his education if he will marry their daughter, Maggie (Sochi Fried). John agrees to the loveless marriage and is oblivious to Maggie's crucial role in his successful political career. This sly pre-suffrage comedy by J.M. Barrie is full of wit and incisive social commentary.

What Every Woman Knows also features Jason Cadieux, Allison Edwards-Crewe, Deborah Hay, Jordan Pettle, Graeme Somerville and Shawn Wright.

Age recommendation: 12+

Goblin:Pygmalion

A Spontaneous Theatre creation

By Bruce Horak, Ellis Lalonde, and Rebecca Northan

Directed by Rebecca Northan

Set and Costumes designed by Aurora Judge

Lighting designed by Jeff Pybus

Music direction, Original music and Sound designed by Ellis Lalonde

June 16 – October 10

The minds behind the smash-hit, Murder-on-the-Lake (2025), return to The Shaw. This time with a showcase of Shavian shenanigans that will upset the applecart of everything you thought you knew about social class, the power of language and Eliza Doolittle. The Spontaneous Theatre would like to introduce you to their alter egos: Wug, Kragva and Moog — three theatre-obsessed Goblins with an insatiable appetite for human literature and an endless confusion about theatre etiquette. Having already dismantled Shakespeare, Sophocles and Dickens, Canada's most notorious Goblins are about to descend on The Shaw, seize control of our stages and pepper Pygmalion with spontaneity and chaos.

The Goblins appear by arrangement with Oldfield Management, Inc.

Age recommendation: 14+

Intimate Apparel

By Lynn Nottage

Directed by Philip Akin

Set and Costumes designed by Camellia Koo

Lighting designed by Jeff Pybus

Original music and Sound designed by Ashley Au

Movement directed by Alexis Milligan

August 5 – October 9

Esther (Virgilia Griffith), a seamstress since she was a child, dreams of a life as romantic as those of the people for whom she makes intimate apparel. But middle age is approaching and she still lives alone in a New York boarding house. When she receives a letter from a man working on the Panama Canal, the door to a different life seems to open. But love is not as straightforward as sewing lingerie. Lynn Nottage's 2003 play is a moving modern classic.

Age recommendation: 14+

The casting and creative teams for the 2027 holiday season productions of A Christmas Carol and The Shaw's new original cabaret The Most Wonderful Time will be announced later next year.

Friends of The Shaw have enjoyed early access to 2027 Season tickets since November 7. Tickets will be available to the public starting December 8. Ticket orders can be placed through the Box Office at 1-800-511-SHAW (7429) or online at shawfest.com. Patrons wishing to receive front-of-the-line access to tickets are encouraged to become Friends of The Shaw. Call 1-800-657-1106 ext. 2556 to learn more.

The Shaw Festival's 2026 season continues with Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella and A Year with Frog and Toad running until December 23, 2026.

The race is on for the Toronto Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Choreography Of A Play Or Musical Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Anne Shirley Theatre Company 13% 2 Brampton Music Theatre 12% 3 BurlOak Theatre Group 12% 4 Wavestage Theatre Company 10% 5 The Community Players of New Hamburg 8% Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) 1 Nicole Toogood - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT TCDSB Staff Arts 16% 2 Penelope Artemis - MEAN GIRLS BurlOak Theatre Group 13% 3 Stephanie Gemmell - SISTER ACT Brampton Music Theatre 11% 4 Sydney Kustra - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Blue Light Theatre Ensemble 10% 5 Darren Burkett - INTO THE WOODS The Community Players of New Hamburg 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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