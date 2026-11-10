Review: GIANT, Starring John Lithgow, In Cinemas

In theatrical terms, Mark Rosenblatt’s debut play, Giant, is already a runaway success. Winner of two Critics' Circle awards, three Oliviers and a Tony, it was adored by critics and audiences alike. An urgent and vital piece of theatre, it deserves to be seen by a wider audience and so an international cinema release is more than welcome. For anyone with even a passing interest in literature, political thinking and how criticism of Israel can be subsumed by the insidious creep of antisemitism, it is required viewing.

Filmed live at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London, the cinema release features the original West End cast of John Lithgow in his Olivier and Tony Award-winning role as Roald Dahl, Olivier Award Winner Elliot Levey as Tom Maschler, Tony Award Nominee Aya Cash as Jessie Stone, Olivier Award Nominee Rachael Stirling as Felicity Dahl, Tessa Bonham Jones as Hallie and Richard Hope as Wally.

Based on true events, the play is set in the 1983 as author Roald Dahl is about to publish The Witches, when he is visited by his British and American publishers. Dahl has published a ranting anti-Jewish book review after the Israeli invasion of Lebanon and the publishers need him to apologise to protect his reputation and safeguard the success of his new book. This exercise in damage-limitation should be clear-cut, but Dahl argues his corner, digging deeper into his opinions, claiming his opposition to apologise is deeply linked with his own integrity.

Lithgow is as remarkable on screen as he is on stage, giving us a man who is both pitiful, as he speaks of his own family tragedies, and horrifying, as he speaks of the Jewish people and Israel with increasingly spitting venom. He lumbers awkwardly around the stage: one moment the curmudgeonly but lovable old grandpa figure, the next, a giant roaring monster. Rosenblatt writes a complex man of many depths below his antisemitic opinions; Dahl is witty, grumpily charming, incredibly clever and almost comes across as teasing at the start, morphing into something much darker.

As the topics of Lebanon, Palestine and Israel are batted back and forth, Levey cuts a fascinatingly neutral figure as Tom. A British Jew who seemingly wants to distance himself from any inconvenient associations with his faith and Israel, his focus is on getting his prize writer to apologise and then move on quickly so he can play tennis.

Stirling is suitably weary as Dahl's fiancée Felicity, repeated holding her head in her hands in reaction to what comes out of his mouth, but also knowing the man and trying to operate the most diplomatic path possible.

Cash is initially determined and eager to please as American Jessie, but breaks ranks to vigorously challenge Dahl. She is gradually battered and beaten by Dahl's words as he towers over her diminutive form. The close camera allows for Cash's shaking fingers and trembling lip to be seen clearly, making his domination all the more powerful. There is huge complexity in this relationship; Jessie cannot tolerate Dahl's views about Israel, but is caught completely unawares by his deep and earnest compassion for her disabled son.

As with so much of this play, Rosenblatt refuses to present a one-dimensional monster or argument. Yes, its timing is incredibly prescient. Yes, this is a debate we have heard many times before, but there is so much nuance and layering here that you are often caught off-guard with where an argument goes, or where your sympathies lie. These are complicated people, with a lifetime of experiences and influences that guide their current views and director Nicholas Hytner displays an acute understanding of this.

The domestic setting of Gipsy House, Dahl's home in Great Missenden, in the midst of a noisy and disruptive renovation is well crafted in Bob Crowley's set, with paint pots piled up and dust sheets acting as doors. It makes a non-intrusive backdrop to the tumult of conversation on stage.

Tim van Someren's direction for the cinema is well considered, allowing for judicious close-ups of reactions and facial expressions that may well have been missed from the back of the theatre, but never missing focus.

If you weren't lucky enough to catch this masterpiece live, this cinema production comes a very close second.

Click here for an exclusive clip from the film.

Giant is released on 19 November across 18 countries and 900 cinemas

Photo Credits: Johan Persson

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