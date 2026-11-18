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Benjamin Britten's The Turn of the Screw is arriving at the Canadian Opera Company. The opera is based on Henry James' classic gothic horror novella that explores a nightmarish world of obsession and inspired the Emmy-nominated Netflix miniseries The Haunting of Bly Manor, as well as the Golden Globe-nominated film The Others. One of the most chilling and psychologically charged operas of the 20th century, The Turn of the Screw runs for seven performances at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts on January 23, 30, February 5, 7, 9, 11, and 17, 2027.

A Haunting Tale

A young and inexperienced Governess is assigned to look after two children at a rural country house on the condition that she never bother their busy uncle in London. Upon arriving, she and the housekeeper Mrs. Grose begin to see ghosts of the former governor Miss Jessel and the valet Peter Quint, and vow to protect the children from the haunting spirits. As the children begin seeing the spirits themselves, the Governess' perception of reality is challenged as fear is made flesh.

Director Louisa Muller makes her COC debut with this production that centres on the question of the supernatural elements being figments of the Governess's imagination. The production features set and costume design by Christopher Oram and lighting design by Malcolm Rippeth.

Renowned American conductor Patrick Summers, Houston Grand Opera Music Director Emeritus, makes his COC debut, leading the COC Orchestra through Britten's eerie score.

NEW! Under 25 Night at the COC

This winter, the COC is hosting its first-ever Under 25 Night on February 18, 2027, with a performance of The Turn of the Screw starring the emerging artists of the COC Ensemble Studio.

Guests under 25 are invited to experience and explore the opera house with friends while enjoying bonus perks that include complimentary members' lounge access for the night. With tickets priced at just $20, it's an incredibly affordable night of the best music and theatre Toronto has to offer. For more information on this special initiative, please visit coc.ca/Under25Night.

Cast for Performances on January 23, 30, February 5, 7, 9, 11, and 17, 2027

The cast features Jane Archibald as the Governess, Adrianne Pieczonka as Mrs. Grose, Kirsten LeBlanc as Miss Jessel, Isaiah Bell as Prologue/Quint, Lee Macerollo-Korzeniowski as Flora, and Arthur Gammage as Miles.

Cast for Performance on February 18, 2027

The cast features Sarah Caulfield as the Governess, Ariana Maubach as Mrs. Grose, Emma Pennell as Miss Jessel, Angelo Moretti as Prologue/Quint, Sofia Melnyk-Gomez as Flora, and Ethan Lang as Miles.

Creative Team

The creative team features conductor Patrick Summers (Sandra Horst on February 18), assistant conductor Spencer Kryzanowski, director Louisa Muller (Anna Theodosakis on February 18), assistant director Anna Theodosakis, set and Costume Designer Christopher Oram, lighting designer Malcolm Rippeth, resident fight and intimacy coordinator Siobhan Richardson, stage manager Stephanie Marrs, assistant stage managers Michael Barrs and Tamara Vuckovic, and apprentice stage manager Stephanie Taylor.

The race is on for the Toronto Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Choreography Of A Play Or Musical Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Anne Shirley Theatre Company 13% 2 Brampton Music Theatre 12% 3 BurlOak Theatre Group 12% 4 Wavestage Theatre Company 10% 5 The Community Players of New Hamburg 8% Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) 1 Nicole Toogood - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT TCDSB Staff Arts 16% 2 Penelope Artemis - MEAN GIRLS BurlOak Theatre Group 12% 3 Stephanie Gemmell - SISTER ACT Brampton Music Theatre 11% 4 Sydney Kustra - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Blue Light Theatre Ensemble 10% 5 Darren Burkett - INTO THE WOODS The Community Players of New Hamburg 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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