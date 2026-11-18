"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Essential Opera and Opera Mariposa Launch Immuno-Inclusivity in Opera Resource for Canadian Performing Arts
The resource was developed with input from medical, engineering, occupational health and safety, and lived experience perspectives.
Amidst increasing wildfire events and ongoing airborne illness spread, a coalition of Canadian opera professionals is leading the charge to strengthen artist and audience protections. Essential Opera, Opera Mariposa, and a group of artists and researchers are debuting Immuno-Inclusivity in Opera: a new online resource launching with a free public webinar on December 10th.
The first-of-its-kind initiative addresses airborne and immune-related hazards like allergens, air pollution, and airborne illnesses - hazards particularly dangerous to opera singers, whose careers rely on their lungs. "The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us how vulnerable the performing arts sector can be to both health and economic hazards," says Opera Mariposa general manager Stephanie Ko (she/her), "and risks are only increasing, as climate change fuels wildfires and the rise of novel pathogens. As a disability-run company, Opera Mariposa has seen firsthand how fundamental safety is to making workplaces and events more accessible. We want to support a collective approach to tackling these shared, ongoing risks."
The project includes over 70 calls to action for a range of industry stakeholders, alongside a guide and toolkit of immuno-inclusivity measures for different performing arts settings. The resource was crafted with multi-disciplinary input from medical, engineering, occupational health and safety, and lived experience perspectives. It also spotlights original qualitative research on artists' experiences within the sector, led by artist-researchers Sky Cameron (they/them) and Dr. Camille Rogers (they/them).
"Our goal was to look at what's working, what isn't, and how our sector can move forward more safely, sustainably, and inclusively," says Essential Opera co-artistic director Erin Bardua (she/her). "We also wanted to share proven models from other sectors that could be adapted for the opera world." Essential Opera co-artistic director Maureen Batt (she/her) adds, "This isn't about a one-size-fits-all solution - it's about giving people a range of tools and approaches, so they can make informed decisions that support their own projects and communities."
Immuno-Inclusivity in Opera launches with a public webinar on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at 2:00 pm PCT/1:00 pm PST/4:00 pm EST/5:00 pm AST. The free 90-minute Zoom event includes automatic captions, ASL interpretation, and a rest break, with a recording to follow. Registration and more information can be found at ImmunoInclusivityInOpera.ca. The project is supported by the Canada Council for the Arts, Creative BC and the Province of British Columbia.
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