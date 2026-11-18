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Amidst increasing wildfire events and ongoing airborne illness spread, a coalition of Canadian opera professionals is leading the charge to strengthen artist and audience protections. Essential Opera, Opera Mariposa, and a group of artists and researchers are debuting Immuno-Inclusivity in Opera: a new online resource launching with a free public webinar on December 10th.

The first-of-its-kind initiative addresses airborne and immune-related hazards like allergens, air pollution, and airborne illnesses - hazards particularly dangerous to opera singers, whose careers rely on their lungs. "The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us how vulnerable the performing arts sector can be to both health and economic hazards," says Opera Mariposa general manager Stephanie Ko (she/her), "and risks are only increasing, as climate change fuels wildfires and the rise of novel pathogens. As a disability-run company, Opera Mariposa has seen firsthand how fundamental safety is to making workplaces and events more accessible. We want to support a collective approach to tackling these shared, ongoing risks."

The project includes over 70 calls to action for a range of industry stakeholders, alongside a guide and toolkit of immuno-inclusivity measures for different performing arts settings. The resource was crafted with multi-disciplinary input from medical, engineering, occupational health and safety, and lived experience perspectives. It also spotlights original qualitative research on artists' experiences within the sector, led by artist-researchers Sky Cameron (they/them) and Dr. Camille Rogers (they/them).

"Our goal was to look at what's working, what isn't, and how our sector can move forward more safely, sustainably, and inclusively," says Essential Opera co-artistic director Erin Bardua (she/her). "We also wanted to share proven models from other sectors that could be adapted for the opera world." Essential Opera co-artistic director Maureen Batt (she/her) adds, "This isn't about a one-size-fits-all solution - it's about giving people a range of tools and approaches, so they can make informed decisions that support their own projects and communities."

Immuno-Inclusivity in Opera launches with a public webinar on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at 2:00 pm PCT/1:00 pm PST/4:00 pm EST/5:00 pm AST. The free 90-minute Zoom event includes automatic captions, ASL interpretation, and a rest break, with a recording to follow. Registration and more information can be found at ImmunoInclusivityInOpera.ca. The project is supported by the Canada Council for the Arts, Creative BC and the Province of British Columbia.

The race is on for the Toronto Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Choreography Of A Play Or Musical Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Anne Shirley Theatre Company 13% 2 Brampton Music Theatre 12% 3 BurlOak Theatre Group 12% 4 Wavestage Theatre Company 10% 5 The Community Players of New Hamburg 8% Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) 1 Nicole Toogood - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT TCDSB Staff Arts 16% 2 Penelope Artemis - MEAN GIRLS BurlOak Theatre Group 13% 3 Stephanie Gemmell - SISTER ACT Brampton Music Theatre 11% 4 Sydney Kustra - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Blue Light Theatre Ensemble 10% 5 Darren Burkett - INTO THE WOODS The Community Players of New Hamburg 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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