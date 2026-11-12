Interview: Hannah Cain On Playing Betty Rizzo in Brampton Music Theatre’s GREASE at The Rose

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Brampton Music Theatre brings the beloved musical GREASE to The Rose Mainstage in Brampton, opening tonight and running through November 15, 2026. Packed with rock ’n’ roll, high-energy choreography, teenage romance, and iconic songs including ‘Summer Nights,’ ‘Greased Lightnin’,’ and ‘You’re the One That I Want,’ the show follows Danny, Sandy, the Pink Ladies, and the T-Birds through the friendships, romances, and drama of high school life at Rydell High. The production is directed by David Wicken, with choreography by Stephanie Gemmel and music direction by John Pugh.

Stepping into the Pink Ladies jacket as the fierce, sharp-witted Betty Rizzo is Hannah Cain. With a background in dance and a lifelong passion for performing, Cain is no stranger to The Rose stage, having previously appeared in Brampton Music Theatre’s WE WILL ROCK YOU as understudy Scaramouche and a member of the Dance Corps. Her other theatre credits include Spot Conlon in NEWSIES, Frenchie in CABARET, and Stoner Chick in HEATHERS.

BroadwayWorld spoke with Cain about the “why” behind Rizzo’s bite, the catharsis of ‘There Are Worse Things I Could Do,’ and why she has no choice but to strut in that jacket.

What drew you to the role of Betty Rizzo, and what excites you most about bringing her to life on The Rose stage?

Well firstly, she has the most amazing songs that I am so grateful to have the opportunity to sing, especially in collaboration with our incredible orchestra! I’ve always found I really resonate with Rizzo and other female characters that don’t necessarily conform to the status quo, and choose to be their truest selves, unapologetically. Growing up I didn’t always feel like I fit in with the classic female ingénue archetype, both on stage and in life, and representations of alternative femininities such as Rizzo have given me the confidence to view that as a strength instead of a weakness, and step into my power as a performer and a woman. I’ve brought a lot of myself into my portrayal of this iconic lady, and I really hope audiences resonate with her.

Rizzo is known for being tough, sarcastic, and fiercely independent. How are you approaching those layers of her personality?

Getting to embrace Rizzo’s toughness and bite has been a really fun challenge as an actor. I really wanted that playful wit and sharp tongue to shine through, because my goodness she is fun and silly, but I also wanted to make it evident that there is a “why” behind her cruelty. Rizzo’s toughness is not her identity, it’s a survival tactic, and her sharp humour is an armour used to ensure that no one can get close enough to hurt her.

I wanted to make sure I really explored what deeper motivations and desires lay beneath her tough surface, so that I could portray her with more depth and authenticity. This included having conversations with our director, David Wicken, about how her upbringing and home life were likely tumultuous and hostile, especially in regards to her relationships with men. I think she has been shown time and time again that she is unworthy of love, so much that she internalizes it, and self-sabotages when people try to get close to her and show her the love and support she craves. Ultimately, my goal is to play not just the rebel who pushes everyone away, but the guarded, vulnerable girl who is fighting desperately to protect herself.

Beneath the bravado, Rizzo has real vulnerability. How are you balancing her tough exterior with her more emotional moments, especially in a song like ‘There Are Worse Things I Could Do’?

I think it’s easy to portray a character such as Rizzo as only mean or cruel, which results in a disconnect and ultimately disserves her potential for depth of character. I’ve really tried to balance the sarcasm and snarky remarks with moments of tenderness that show her longing for friendship and belonging. Though independent, Rizzo is also fiercely loyal and loves her friends, even if she often struggles to show it.

Everything sort of comes to a head in the scene before and during ‘There Are Worse Things I Could Do,’ where her facade breaks and for the first time in the show she completely relinquishes her shield. This moment is so special to me, because I get to experience a natural sort of catharsis both as Rizzo and as a human who has poured so much of myself into this character. The opportunity to let myself be so vulnerable in a space that feels so safe is one I will always feel grateful for.

What do you think makes Rizzo such an enduring and beloved character in musical theatre, even decades after GREASE first premiered?

I truly believe Rizzo isn’t the classic one-dimensional villain, but the perfect anti-hero, and represents a deeply human experience in a show that is campy, silly, and over the top. Contrasted against the highly idealized female archetype of the 1950s, I think audiences really gravitate towards her because she feels relatable, and many can empathize with the struggles that she faces. She represents the messy and flawed reality of being a teenager (especially as a woman), and she maintains her autonomy in a world that demands female conformity.

How does it feel to slip into that iconic Pink Ladies jacket, and does it change the way you carry yourself as a performer?

Absolutely! I think getting to step into such an iconic role (and such an iconic costume piece), though intimidating, has given me a lot of confidence as a performer. I’ve had some big shoes to fill with this role, and sometimes when the imposter syndrome kicks in, I find myself taking a page out of Rizzo’s book and reminding myself to step into my power and be fierce! I pretty much have no choice but to strut when I’m in the Pink Ladies jacket!

What has rehearsal been like for this production, and are there any favourite moments so far with the cast?

This rehearsal process has really been so much fun, as can be expected with such a fun and high-energy show! We’ve been dancing, singing, and blocking tirelessly for the last three and a half months, and now everything is coming together in the theatre! I am simultaneously exhausted and so, so fulfilled. I always say this, but truly the best part of community theatre is getting to collaborate with such an amazing cast and creative team.

Through this show I’ve had the opportunity to reconnect with friends I haven’t had the chance to work with in a while, and meet some lovely new people! I actually met my fiancée Christina doing WE WILL ROCK YOU on The Rose stage two years ago, and this is the first time we’re back since, very full circle! I am so grateful for the bonds created and strengthened during this rehearsal process, and of course all the shenanigans and belly laughs!

Why do you think GREASE continues to resonate with audiences today, both musically and thematically?

GREASE is timeless! It’s one of those shows where everyone knows the iconic, genre-spanning score, and it can be adapted a billion times across decades, yet it still resonates with audiences of all ages. At its core, it tackles universal coming-of-age truths, a story about the realities of adolescence and discovering one’s own identity in a society that encourages conformity. Ultimately, the hairstyles and the cars might be specific to the 1950s, but the feelings are completely universal. GREASE endures because it reminds us that no matter the generation, the hardest part of growing up is always finding the courage to just be yourself.

What can audiences expect when they come see this production of GREASE at The Rose?

Audiences can expect the GREASE they know and love, with a few special tweaks! From the high-energy choreography by Stephanie Gemmel, the powerhouse vocals and band conducted by John Pugh, our director David Wicken’s incredible vision, and all the amazing artistic and technical aspects such as costumes and lighting, this production is truly show-stopping! Expect to be blown away by the talent, bopping with us in your seats throughout, and leaving feeling uplifted, nostalgic, and thoroughly entertained! We have so much love for each other and for this show, and we hope audiences will feel that from their seats!

GREASE runs November 12 through 15, 2026 at The Rose Mainstage in Brampton, Ontario. For tickets and information, visit therosebrampton.ca.

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