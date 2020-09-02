Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: The National Ballet of Canada Presents WORLD APART
WORLD APART Features Guillaume Côté , Heather Ogden and more.
Videographer Karolina Kuras captures the beauty of dance in unlikely places in World Apart, a new video featuring dancers of The National Ballet of Canada.
The video features Guillaume Côté , Heather Ogden, Tanya Howard, Chelsy Meiss
Siphesihle November, Kota Sato, Calley Skalnik , Brenna Flaherty, Selene Guerrero-Trujillo.
Watch below!
