VIDEO: The National Ballet of Canada Presents WORLD APART

WORLD APART Features Guillaume Côté , Heather Ogden and more.

Sep. 2, 2020  

Videographer Karolina Kuras captures the beauty of dance in unlikely places in World Apart, a new video featuring dancers of The National Ballet of Canada.

The video features Guillaume Côté , Heather Ogden, Tanya Howard, Chelsy Meiss
Siphesihle November, Kota Sato, Calley Skalnik , Brenna Flaherty, Selene Guerrero-Trujillo.

Watch below!


