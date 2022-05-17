VIDEO: Papageno/Papagena Duet from Canadian Opera Company's THE MAGIC FLUTE

Get a first look at Canadian Opera Company's The Magic Flute!

Mozart's fairytale opera is about our timeless search for wisdom, truth, and love. We follow the adventures of Tamino, who sets out on a quest to rescue the kidnapped Princess Pamina, and journeys with the hilarious bird-catcher Papageno, to battle armed men, enchanted animals, evil henchmen, overcoming them all using a magical instrument. Facing their trials and tribulations, they chart a path towards a deeper understanding of love and wisdom.

In the COC's signature production, viewers are transported to another world-fantastical creatures, delightfully imaginative costumes, starry skies and garden mazes-serving as the backdrop for Mozart's whimsical comedy.