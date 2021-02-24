VIDEO: Kit Kat Bar and Grill to Launch KIT KAT CONFIDENTIAL Book

The Kit Kat Bar and Grill has shut its doors for the last time, but it will soon return--in book form. For all those who will miss the King St. mainstay, a book entitled Kit Kat Confidential is being released. It will contain many old photos and written memories about the restaurant.

If you would like to be a part of this book, please send photos and stories to KitKatConfidentil@gmail.com.

Kit Kat Italian Bar & Grill specialized in Southern Italian home style cooking. The restaurant's origins began with Al Carbone grilling homemade sausages outside his front door. Located in the heart of the Entertainment District, it was one of the original restaurants on restaurant row, and served Southern Italian dishes to Torontonians and visitors to the city, for over 31 years.

From the sumptuous and hearty Osso Buco Milanese that's the favourite of Little Steven Van Zandt, and the sinful Anglehair Basilico that Shania Twain always orders, to Pink's Mussels Arrabiata, and Al Carbone's off the charts Penne with spicy Italian Sausage that Steve (Bobby Baccala) Schirripa loved. Kit Kat accommodates whether Vegetarian or Gluten Free. Deepak Chopra relishes in Kit Kat's famous Indo- Italian Coconut Curried Chickpea and Vegetable Medley. Donald Sutherland always opts for a Black Bean Soup and 16oz Provimi Veal Chop, and Keith Richards chooses the pasta of the day every time he comes.