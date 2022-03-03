VIDEO: Go Inside The Process For Canadian Opera Company's FANTASMA

The Canadian Opera Company reopens the doors to the recently renovated Canadian Opera Company Theatre with Fantasma, a new work by composer former COC Composer-in-Residence Ian Cusson and playwright Colleen Murphy.

The opera follows best friends La and Ivy, as they stumble upon a dark secret when visiting a boisterous, old-fashioned carnival.

Their ghostly discovery confronts them with an age-old dilemma: when faced with another persons suffering, do you turn away, or try to help?

The opera features a number of current Ensemble Studio artists cast in leading roles, and explores the universal themes of death, violence, compassion, and having the courage to insist on being heard.

For tickets visit https://www.coc.ca/productions/fantasma.