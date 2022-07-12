UNMATCHED is Now Playing at The Toronto Fringe

Levity Theatre Co., a queer non-binary and woman led company in Ottawa, will present Unmatched as part of the 2022 Toronto Fringe Festival July 7 - 16 at the Factory Theatre Studio.

Unmatched is a comedy crafted from verbatim interviews of true first dates - for better or for worse. The show revolves around Drew as they turn their wild dating history into a comedy set so at least something good comes out of it all. Unmatched reveals just how far and just how much people are willing to go through to find "the one."

Levity Theatre was created and is led by emerging artists from Ottawa, Eve Beauchamp and Caity Smyck. Together they tackle difficult subjects and experiences through devised and scripted creations all while maintaining a required dose of levity.

Unmatched is created, directed and performed by Eve Beauchamp and Caity Smyck. The Stage Manager is Mackenzie Glenn

In addition to Toronto Fringe Festival, Levity Theatre will also appear at Ottawa Fringe Festival at the Arts Court Theatre June 17 - 26 and Hamilton Fringe Festival July 24 - 31 at the Bridgeworks Stage. Levity Theatre is proud to be the first ever participants of the new "Fringe ON Tour" this summer created in collaboration by the Ottawa, Toronto, and Hamilton Fringe Festivals.

Levity Theatre won the Emerging Artist Jester's Cap Award at the 2021 Calgary Fringe Festival and were selected for the 2021 Fresh Meat Festival in Ottawa where Unmatched had its first debut.