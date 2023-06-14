Toronto Fringe Festival Will Present a New Musical Next Month

The Makers' Ensemble in association with Toronto Fringe Festival presents An Incomplete List of All the Things I'm Going to Miss When the World is No Longer: by Dante Green.

'An Incomplete List...' is a cutting-edge, queer pop fantasia that takes a bold and thought-provoking look at death, life after death, and life amid the ongoing downfall of the human race. This electrifying and emotional journey is set against the sci-fi, futuristic backdrop of a global announcement of the exact time Earth --as we know it-- will cease to exist. It follows a community of friends and lovers as they gather for one last ferocious party before the world's end. With a mix of song, dance, and dialogue, this musical is an inimitable and powerful exploration of the human experience.

'An Incomplete List...' first began as a Fringe musical, and performed to sold-out audiences in the 2017 Philadelphia Fringe Festival. It was listed as one of the top 24 must-see shows with "the best-titled piece in the Festival. If you're going to take a chance on a Fringe piece, make it one with a kick-ass title and description." - Christopher Munden, Phindie. "'An Incomplete List...' is engrossing and permeable. A musical about death and the end of the world that truly subverts expectations." - Heather Meyer, Minneapolis Journalist. Since its inception, 'An Incomplete List...' has performed to sold-out audiences internationally in Pittsburgh, Seattle, Off-Broadway in New York City, and most recently at Sheridan College as a Capstone Presentation (formerly known as CMTP) and is now being produced by Toronto native Scott Hutchison under the advisement of Jordan Laffrenier (Associate Artistic Director, Canadian Stage) at the historic Factory Theatre Mainspace.

The musical is starring Broadway veteran and 2023 Dora-Nominated performer Louise Camilleri (Rock of Ages) as well as Musical Theatre Performer Chris Tsujiuchi, known for his "Chris-terical" Cabaret Series, and rising talent Elysia Cruz who will be starring in the upcoming Mirvish mounting of Six, the sensational Broadway musical. 'An Incomplete List...' also features music direction by the Dora-nominated Tsujiuchi, choreography by neo-absurdist Dora award-winning artist Alyssa Martin, who is also nominated this year for her critically acclaimed dance piece Sex Dalmation (Outstanding Choreography, Outstanding Production), and a shining cast and team of over 20 artists making it perhaps one of the largest Fringe productions to date.

We invite you to the last party on Earth to celebrate and mourn the delights and deceptions of the human experience. We've all been through our own special kind of nightmare, so we figured why not go out with a bang? Come as you are and take what you need, leave what you can, and go before you realize, 'cause when it's over, it's over.

Book, Music, Lyrics, Sound Design, and Direction by Dante Green

Choreography by Alyssa Martin

Music Direction by Chris Tsujiuchi

Starring: Louise Camilleri, Nathan Farmer, Chris Tsujiuchi, Max Borowski, Elysia Cruz, Ryan MacDougall, Jay Mosher, Veronique Beaudet, Michelle Yu

Featuring: Mara Turenne, Shaemus Swets, Evans Niog, Annika Tupper, Taj Crozier, Erine Palmaria, Tkaia Green, Honey Pham, Lara Angela Roda, Sid Malcolm

Associate Choreographers: Mara Turenne, Tkaia Green Associate Director/Dramaturge/Line Producer: Ally Chozik Producer: Scott Hutchison

Producing Advisor: Jordan Laffrenier

Stage Manager: Kayleigh Mundy

Runs July 6th - 15th, 2023

Factory Theatre Mainspace

125 Bathurst Street, Toronto, ON