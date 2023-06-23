Tickets to go On Sale Next Week for IN DREAMS North American Premiere at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

Tickets for the North American premiere of IN DREAMS, a new musical featuring the songs of Roy Orbison, will go on sale Wednesday June 28 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available through Click Here or by calling 1-800-461-3333.

IN DREAMS will have its North American premiere September 26 to November 12 at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre. The media performance in Toronto is October 1 at 2:00 p.m.

IN DREAMS is the touching and surprisingly funny new musical from the creators of the Broadway and West End smash-hit musical & Juliet.

IN DREAMS tells the story of a country-rock singer who invites her old bandmates to join her for “the party of a lifetime”, while keeping her true motivations a secret.

Through Roy Orbison’s greatest hits, including I Drove All Night, You Got It, Only the Lonely, Crying, Oh, Pretty Woman, and the title song, this unexpected and moving new musical explores our longing for love and connection.

ABOUT THE CAST

Broadway star and Tony Award-winning actor Lena Hall will play lead singer Kenna. San Francisco-born Hall has vast amounts of musical theatre experience with several standout roles including Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, for which she won a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical.

Lena will play opposite West End musical star Oliver Tompsett as Ramsey, a fiery and passionate drummer who crashes back into Kenna’s life after a long time apart. Best known for playing Fiyero in Wicked and Galileo in We Will Rock You in the West End, he recently created the role of Shakespeare in the multi-award-winning & Juliet.

Manuel Pacific will play restaurant owner Oscar. Manuel appeared as Chino in West Side Story at Manchester’s Royal Exchange, and recently starred in The Donmar Warehouse production of City of Angels at the Garrick Theatre. Gabriella García will play Oscar’s long-time girlfriend Nicole. Gabriella recently finished a successful run in A Streetcar Named Desire at London’s Almeida Theatre and also starred with Manuel as Maria in West Side Story at Manchester’s Royal Exchange.

Starring alongside them as married couple, and lyricist and guitarist, Jane and Donovan will be Sian Reese-Williams and Noël Sullivan. Sian is known as DI Cadi John, the lead role in the BBC hit detective show Craith, and as series regular Gennie Walker in Emmerdale. Her previous starring role at the Playhouse was in Alan Bennett’s Enjoy. Welsh singer Noël Sullivan first found fame on the ITV reality show Popstars as part of the winning band Hear’Say; he has starred as rock superstar Dewey Finn in the West End production of School of Rock and in the UK National Tour of We Will Rock You.

Broadway legend Alma Cuervo joins the company from New York and will play Oscar’s grandmother Ana Sofia with widower George played by Richard Trinder, best known as Augustus Rookwood in the acclaimed Harry Potter movies, The Order of the Phoenix and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2, as well as Sam Carmichael in Mamma Mia! in London, and Leon Craig as Tom, head chef of the restaurant. Leon joins the company after starring in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at London’s Apollo and Los Angeles’s Ahmanson Theatre.

Further casting to be announced soon.

IN DREAMS is the follow-up musical from Emmy and Golden Globe-winning and Olivier and Tony Award-nominated writer David West Read and multi-award-winning director Luke Sheppard – the team behind the smash hit & Juliet.

IN DREAMS features Choreography by Fabian Aloise, Set Design by Arnulfo Maldonado, Costume Design by Fay Fullerton, Lighting Design by Howard Hudson, Music Supervision by Catherine Jayes, Sound Design by Tom Marshall, Musical Direction by Patrick Hurley, Video Design by George Reeve, Casting by Annelie Powell CDG and Casting Director (US) Stephen Kopel. Their associates include Tania Azevedo, Associate Director; ParisGreen, Associate Choreographer; Oscar Escobedo, Associate Designer (US); Verity Sadler, Associate Designer (UK); Laura Hunt, Costume Supervisor; CallumWills, Sound Associate; and Alice Walters, Casting Assistant.

IN DREAMS is produced by David Mirvish, and John Sachs for Eclipse Live, with Sony Music.

IN DREAMS is part of the 2023-24 Mirvish Main Subscription Season.