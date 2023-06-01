Tickets for the Canadian Production of SIX to go on Sale Next Week

Click Here for More on SIX the Musical

The Canadian production of SIX, the international smash-hit new musical by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, will play Toronto’s Royal Alexandra Theatre September 23 to December 17, 2023.

Tickets to this highly anticipated musical will go on sale Tuesday June 6 (the 6th day of the 6th month) at 10:00 AM ET through Click Here or by calling 1-800-461-3333.

About SIX

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take to the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century Girl Power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss wrote SIX when they were students at Cambridge University for the school’s Musical Theatre Society, to be performed by fellow students at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The show was a sensation from its very first performance and word quickly spread. The buzz attracted the attention of commercial producer Kenny Wax, who went on to partner with George Stiles and Wendy and Andy Barnes to produce a revised version in London. From there, the show’s popularity exploded culminating in a Broadway production and in other productions around the world, including Australia.

SIX is currently playing at Broadway’s Lena Horne Theatre in New York, the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, on tour in the UK and across North America, and at the Coex Shinhan Card Artium in Seoul, South Korea.

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts, surpassed 6 million streams in its first month, and has been streamed over 49 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award® nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. Casting is by Stephanie Gorin, CSA, CDC, US Casting by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA.

Performance Details:

SIX

The Musical

The Royal Alexandra Theatre, 260 King St West, Toronto

September 23 to December 17, 2023

Regular Performance Schedule:

Tuesdays to Saturdays at 8 pm

Matinees: Wednesdays1:30 pm, Saturdays and Sundays at 2 pm

Tickets Prices: $39 to $159

(Premium seats also available)

Onsale June 6, 2023

Click Here and 1-800-461-3333