Tickets for JAGGED LITTLE PILL at the Princess of Wales Theatre to Go On Sale Next Week

JAGGED LITTLE PILL begins performances Tuesday October 24, 2023.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 2 Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 3 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album
Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye Photo 4 Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye

Tickets for JAGGED LITTLE PILL at the Princess of Wales Theatre to Go On Sale Next Week

Tickets for the Toronto premiere of JAGGED LITTLE PILL will go on sale Monday June 26 at 10:00 a.m.  Inspired by the seminal rock album of the same name by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette (she/her), tickets to the Tony and Grammy award-winning production are available through mirvish.com or by calling 1-800-461-3333.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL begins performances Tuesday October 24, 2023.

Full casting for the Toronto engagement will be announced at a later date.

Ignited by Morissette’s groundbreaking lyrics and music – from beloved hits such as “You Oughta Know,” “Head Over Feet,” “Hand In My Pocket,” and “Ironic”, to brand new songs written for the show – JAGGED LITTLE PILL  features explosive choreography by Tony Award nominee and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (he/him; “Apesh*t”, “Love Drought/Sandcastles” Live at The Grammys), and the raw power of an onstage band under the Musical Supervision, Orchestrations & Arrangements of Grammy, Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (he/him; Next to Normal, American Idiot). 

The JAGGED LITTLE PILL creative team includes Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Riccardo Hernandez (he/him; Parade), Tony-nominated Costume Designer Emily Rebholz (she/her; Dear Evan Hansen), Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Justin Townsend (he/him; Moulin Rouge!), Tony-nominated Sound Designer Jonathan Deans (he/him; Waitress), and Tony-nominated Video Designer Lucy Mackinnon (she/her; Spring Awakening). Hair, Wig, and Make-up Design is provided by J. Jared Janas (he/him; Sunset Boulevard).

JAGGED LITTLE PILL officially opened on Broadway December 5, 2019 at the Broadhurst Theatre after beginning previews November 3. Prior to Broadway, JAGGED LITTLE PILL completed a record-breaking, sold-out run at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA. That pre-Broadway world premiere production ran for 79 sold-out performances, from May 5 - July 15, 2018, marking the longest-running and highest-grossing production in A.R.T.’s history.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL concluded its award-winning Broadway run on December 17, 2021, after playing 36 previews and 171 performances. That same month, the production made its international debut in Australia at Theatre Royal Sydney.

Released on June 13, 1995, the tremendous success of Alanis Morissette’s album Jagged Little Pill skyrocketed her to become the bestselling international debut artist in history; a title she still holds, with the record’s sales reaching 33 million copies worldwide. Now, 28 years after its release, Jagged Little Pill continues to be one of the Top 20 Best-Selling Albums of All Time. With ten eclectic and acclaimed albums released over the subsequent years, Morissette’s music has garnered 7 Grammy Awards (with 14 nominations), a Golden Globe nomination, and total sales of over 60 million albums.

In 2019, Atlantic Records partnered with the Broadway production for the release of its Original Broadway Cast Recording, adding the show to the label’s elite roster of Grammy Award-winning artists and cast albums. The cast album for JAGGED LITTLE PILL was officially released on December 6, 2019 – the day after the show’s opening night on Broadway – and won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

In the fall of 2020, the musical garnered a season-leading 15 Tony Nominations – including Best Musical – and Grand Central Publishing released a hardcover coffee table book following the journey of JAGGED LITTLE PILL to Broadway, with behind-the-scenes photos and stories from Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody, the cast and more. Following the show’s big Grammy Award win in 2021, JAGGED LITTLE PILL also won Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical (Diablo Cody) and Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Lauren Patten).

 



SPONSORED BY THE ROSE THEATRE BRAMPTON






RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
Interview: Jimish Thakkar & Ridima Vaidya Talk WAIT UNTIL DARK Photo
Interview: Jimish Thakkar & Ridima Vaidya Talk WAIT UNTIL DARK

Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Jimish Thakkar and Ridima Vaidya about Wait Until Dark presented by The Hive.

2
THE GOLDEN HEART - A NEW MUSICAL Will Play as Part of the 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival Photo
THE GOLDEN HEART - A NEW MUSICAL Will Play as Part of the 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival

Chaos & Light presents THE MAN WITH THE GOLDEN HEART - A NEW MUSICAL  as part of the 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival (July 5 - July 16).

3
THE FAMILY CROW A Murder Mystery Flies Home To Toronto Fringe After Sold-Out Runs Across N Photo
THE FAMILY CROW A Murder Mystery' Flies Home To Toronto Fringe After Sold-Out Runs Across North America

After a wildly successful 2022 on the Fringe Festival circuit, internationally celebrated puppeteer Adam Francis Proulx (CBC Gem, Netfllix, Family Jr.) is coming home to Toronto Fringe for four shows only with his unique brand of puppetry for grown-ups.

4
LEVELS THE PLAY Announced At The 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival Photo
LEVELS THE PLAY Announced At The 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival

Capital Sound Collective presents Levels the Play at the 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival- a funny, heartfelt and empowering new dramedy featuring entirely original music. The show explores the lives of six high school drama students over the course of their final year.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye Video Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye
Photos & Billy Porter Reveals Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Video
Photos & Billy Porter Reveals Madame Tussauds Wax Figure
Exclusive: Watch the GIRLS5EVA Cast Sing 'Freedom! '90' on CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Exclusive: Watch the GIRLS5EVA Cast Sing 'Freedom! '90' on CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch Ellie Kemper Take Her First Broadway Bows in PETER PAN GOES WRONG Video
Watch Ellie Kemper Take Her First Broadway Bows in PETER PAN GOES WRONG
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Outlaw by Norm Foster
The Rose Studio (7/06-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Few Good Men
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (7/05-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wait Until Dark Presented by The Hive
Lester B. Pearson Memorial Theatre (6/23-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wizard of Oz: The Panto
Huron Country Playhouse South Huron Stage (6/07-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan: The Panto
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (11/29-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Second City Presents: 50 Years of Funny
Theatre ’73 (5/04-7/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mary's Wedding
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (10/26-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fireside Munsch: Classics
Wychwood Theatre (7/28-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Year With Frog and Toad
Wychwood Theatre (7/08-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# In This Economy
Helen Gardiner Phelan Playhouse (6/21-6/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You