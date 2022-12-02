Tickets Now On Sale For The Canadian DRAGON BALL SYMPHONIC ADVENTURE Concerts 

Tickets are now on sale for the official "Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure" concerts coming to Canada in 2023. Attendees will relive the storylines of both the original "Dragon Ball" and "Dragon Ball Z" TV shows on screen in high-definition with fellow fans, while experiencing the music of both TV series powered by a renowned 60-person orchestra and the music of legendary Japanese composer Shunsuke Kikuchi.

Tickets for all Canadian concert dates can be purchased here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2212728®id=32&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fkashamaraproductions.com%2Fdragon-ball%252Fdragon-ball-z?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The VIP Package includes prime seating, early access to the venue (including early access to merchandise), an official Dragon Ball t-shirt, an official Dragon Ball concert souvenir program, and a group photo on stage or backstage with Hiroki Takahashi.

Dates for the performances are below:

Montreal: Wednesday, May 24th and Thursday, May 25th, 2023 at 7:30pm EDT - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier.

Toronto: Friday, June 9th and Saturday, June 10th, 2023 at 7:30pm EDT - Meridian Hall.

Vancouver: Friday, August 25th, 2023 at 7:30pm PDT - The Orpheum.

Performing at all the Canadian concerts will be the original singer of the "Dragon Ball" series himself, Hiroki Takahashi. He will be singing many of the classic songs from the series, including "Cha-La Head-Cha-La", "We Gotta Power", "Makafushigi Adventure", "Unmei no Hi ~Tamashii tai Tamashii" and more!

Created and produced by Overlook Events, the "Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure" concert is a one-of-a-kind concert experience that originally debuted in Paris, France in October 2018 as part of a transcontinental tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of "Dragon Ball" in Europe.

Produced by Toei Animation, the Dragon Ball anime franchise encompasses four TV series, namely "Dragon Ball," "Dragon Ball Z," "Dragon Ball GT" and "Dragon Ball Super," and now 21 feature films including this year's blockbuster film "Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO."

Future cities and dates to be announced.