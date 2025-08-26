The Writers Lab Canada Reveals Ambassador, Mentors, and Extends Submission Deadline

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Writers Lab Canada has announced Canadian Actress & Producer Jennifer Podemski as their Ambassador for its return for a second time January 2026. The Writers Lab Canada (TWL Canada) has also extended their deadline to August 28, 2025.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, TWL Canada continues its mission to support Canadian women and nonbinary film and TV writers aged 40 and above. This exclusive four-day intensive, followed by six months of development and industry support, offers a transformative experience to a select group of emerging and mid-career voices in film and television.



Confirmed Mentors for The Writers Lab Canada (TWL Canada) include: Maureen Dorey-Lukie, Nelu Handa, Wendy Litner, Stephanie Morgenstern, Meredith Vulnich. During the lab, Robina Lord-Stafford, Jennifer Kassabian and Morwyn Brebner will be joining for special seminars.



The Writers Lab, supported by Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Natalie Portman, returns to Canada for its second year to Empower Women and Nonbinary Screenwriters Over 40. Helmed by The Writers Lab Int'l and produced in partnership with the Firecracker Department, the Female Eye Film Festival (FeFF), with support from DGC Ontario, season two is off to a great start. TWL Canada, is designed to provide participants with the tools, mentorship, and industry connections to help them advance their film and TV projects and writing careers. The inaugural edition of TWL Canada, was a resounding success, with participants receiving valuable mentorship from industry veterans including:

• Allana Harkin (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Nesting)

• Carolyn Taylor (Baroness von Sketch Show, I Have Nothing)

• Jessie Gabe (Workin' Moms, Mr. D)

• Morwyn Brebner (Allegiance, Coroner)

• Nathalie Younglai (Essex County, Coroner)

• Shannon Masters (Allegiance, Coroner)

Wendy Litner (Run the Burbs, How to Buy a Baby)

“The Writers Lab Canada gave me a deeper understanding of how to articulate the emotional core of my story. As a veteran novelist but novice screenwriter, this lab provided so many insights into why my stories mattered so much to me, and what I was trying to say with my work.” Vicki So, Screenwriter

“The Intensive keeps on giving after the in-person time finishes with feedback and follow up, which is a huge strength of the program. The team gently but firmly pushes your writing to the next level so it's ready to send to their list of producers.” Dee Raffo, participant

The Writers Lab Canada is supported by key industry partners. They include production companies Bentframe Film and TV, Black Birds Entertainment, Cameron Pictures, Darius Films, Incendo Movie Distribution, Insight Productions, Lionsgate Productions, Shaftesbury Films and industry partners such as Women In the Director's Chair, and more. TWL Canada was proud to have Nia Vardalos (Academy Award-nominated screenwriter and actor) as its first Ambassador.

During the four-day Intensive, January 2026, participants will have the opportunity to work closely with seasoned industry professionals and mentors to refine their scripts through honing their story core, scene readings, pitching practice, processing feedback, log line lessons, and examining writers' rooms. In the months following, writers build their craft by submitting developing drafts for further feedback and exploring career connections with introductions to key industry professionals in a collaborative, supportive environment.