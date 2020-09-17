The National Ballet of Canada Partners with Harbourfront Centre and AGO

Harbourfront Centre has reimagined what it means to explore the arts on its site in 2020, with augmented reality, evening projections, and more.

Karen Kain, Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, and Executive Director Barry Hughson today announced that the company will be partnering with Harbourfront Centre and the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) this fall.

The National Ballet of Canada will be in residence at Harbourfront Centre for five weeks this fall as part of Harbourfront Centre's fall programme Site Alive. Harbourfront Centre has reimagined what it means to explore the arts on its site in 2020, with augmented reality, evening projections, immersive dance and movement and visual art. National Ballet dancers are currently taking company class and rehearsing The Dreamers Ever Leave You by Choreographic Associate Robert Binet. The National Ballet will perform The Dreamers Ever Leave You in the Brigantine Room October 9 - 17, 2020. Performance times and ticketing details will be announced shortly. Tickets on sale September 30 at 11:00 am. Due to social distancing protocols availability will be very limited.

Inspired by the work of Group of Seven Artist Lawren Harris, The Dreamers Ever Leave You is an immersive ballet that captures the dynamic forms and emotional themes of Harris' paintings, evoking isolation, transcendence and mysticism. The work was originally created as part of The Idea of North exhibit at the Art Gallery of Ontario in 2016 and was hailed "a remarkable and moving experience" by the Globe and Mail.

In collaboration with the Art Gallery of Ontario, the National Ballet will present an open rehearsal of a new work by Kevin A. Ormsby onsite in Walker Court as part of AGO Live on October 22 and 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm. The new creation is Mr. Ormsby's first work for the company and will premiere in November as part of Spotlight Series during the company's virtual season. This is a rare opportunity to observe the creative process between a choreographer and National Ballet dancers. The open rehearsal can only be attended by booking a timed-entry ticket for AGO admission. Space is limited and social distancing measures are in place.

