The Capitol Theatre Port Hope Reveals Pride Month Programming

The Capitol Theatre Port Hope has shared details on its Pride Month programming, including PRIDE at the CAPITOL with Juice Boxx and Kendall Gender, a free event for youth in partnership with Northumberland Pride, and a theatrical run of popular stage show Bed & Breakfast by Mark Crawford. Visit capitoltheatre.com for tickets and details.

"Pride is all about community," says Capitol Theatre Artistic Director Rob Kempson. "So this year, the Capitol is working in partnership with two local Pride organisations--Northumberland Pride and Port Hope Rainbow Social Network--to provide support and resources for queer-themed activities throughout the month of June. In combination with our production of Bed & Breakfast, the first ever queer story on the Capitol stage, we're welcoming the queer community and our allies to the theatre more than ever before. It's more about participation than activism, but both are important to a thriving community like Port Hope."

BED & BREAKFAST

June 14 to 30 - various dates & times, see website for details

Don't miss this must see summer mainstage show! Directed by Rob Kempson, the many roles of Bed & Breakfast will be nimbly performed by Amir Haidar - the lead in last year's hit show Little Shop of Horrors, and Shaw Festival regular Kyle Golemba.

Brett and Drew want to move out of their tiny downtown condo and into a house, but they just lost their seventh bidding war in Toronto. When Brett's beloved Aunt Maggie dies in a nearby small town, the couple decides to make the move and start up a B&B out of her historic home. But when they face friction in their new community, the two discover that the simple life is more complicated than they thought.

PRIDE at the CAPITOL

June 6, 7:30 p.m.

Juice Boxx, from Canada's Drag Race, presents PRIDE! This new one-night-only event brings the magic of DRAG to the MainStage at the Capitol. Featuring dancing, lipsyncing, comedy and a sprinkle of live vocals, it's a full night of drag fun with some of this country's top performers! Come express your pride with us (fun outfits encouraged but not necessary). Headlined by Canada's Drag Race Season 2 Finalist and Canada VS the World contestant Kendall Gender and her Kenaissance show.

All ages are welcome, but there will be mature subject matter/language in the show, best suited to those over 16. Presented in partnership with Northumberland Pride and the Port Hope Rainbow Social Network. Tickets are $50.

NORTHUMBERLAND PRIDE PRESENTS DRAG 101 YOUTH WORKSHOP

June 8, 11 a.m.

Enjoy make up tutorials, create your own drag persona, compete in a mini competition and more! Free with registration and space are limited: contact shannon[@]olivertalents.ca.

NORTHUMBERLAND PRIDE PRESENTS CIRQUE DE SLAY - YOUTH PRIDE

June 8, 7 p.m.

Cirque de Slay is a youth pride party celebrating queer and queer positive communities in Northumberland County. This is a free event that promises a safe space to enjoy your true self. The night is sponsored by professional drag artists Babe Kelly and Oliver. There will be food, vendors, live music, and a DJ.

This event is free for youth between the ages of 13 and 25.

PLAYWRIGHT IN PERSON with Mark Crawford

June 16, 1 p.m.

Meet critically-acclaimed playwright Mark Crawford (Stag & Doe, The Birds & the Bees, New Canadian Curling Club) as he reflects on writing Bed & Breakfast, the journey of this play, his own upbringing, and bringing the show to the Capitol Theatre. Hosted by Artistic Director Rob Kempson, this event is free for subscribers, or $5 for visitors.

MAINSTAGE TICKETS range from $40 - $48 including taxes and fees. Pay-What-You-Can Previews are offered on all Summer Stage performances with tickets offered as low as $5.

Visit the Capitol: 20 Queen Street, Port Hope, ON Canada L1A 2Y7.

Contact the Box Office: 1-905-885-1071; info@capitoltheatre.com.

The Capitol Theatre is dedicated to producing and presenting a balanced schedule of high-quality professional theatre, live music, film, and other special events in historic Port Hope, while also providing a home for the local arts community. We are committed to building a diverse, equitable, and inclusive future, where all individuals, groups, and organisations are welcome to create, collaborate, and connect. We strive to provide memorable experiences for our guests through artistic excellence, a wide variety of programming, and the historic venue itself. For more information, visit capitoltheatre.com.

