THE NUTCRACKER By James Kudelka Celebrates 30 Years Of Magic With The National Ballet Of Canada

The National Ballet of Canada will mark a milestone this holiday season with the 30th anniversary of James Kudelka’s The Nutcracker, running December 5–31, 2025, at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts (145 Queen Street West).

Since its 1995 premiere, Kudelka’s Nutcracker has become a treasured Toronto tradition, enchanting audiences with its warmth, whimsy, and imagination. The story begins at a Christmas Eve party in a 19th-century barn, where siblings Marie and Misha embark on an unforgettable journey from the Land of Snow to the shimmering realm of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Set to Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s celebrated score, the production features spectacular sets and costumes by Santo Loquasto and lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, capturing the wonder of the season through a distinctively Canadian lens.

This year’s performances continue a legacy of magic and artistry that has delighted generations. With its stunning choreography, lush orchestration, and imaginative staging, The Nutcracker remains an essential part of the National Ballet’s annual tradition.

Performances will run December 5–31, 2025, with multiple matinee and evening shows. For the full schedule, visit national.ballet.ca.