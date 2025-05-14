THE LION KING Will Conclude Toronto Run in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Toronto’s production of Disney’s The Lion King – now in its 29th week – will conclude its run on August 30 at the Princess of Wales Theatre. By that date, the show will have played 345 performances to an audience of over 250,000. The Toronto production of Disney’s The Lion King began performances November 2, 2024, and employed nearly 500 professionals (the vast majority being Canadian).

“We take great pride in the current Toronto production of The Lion King,” said David Mirvish. “The talent both on and off the Princess of Wales stage is exemplary. They represent a new generation of artists and artisans, some of whom were not even born when the original Toronto production was staged in 2000.”

“I was a teenager when the original production began.” said Hannah Mirvish. “It was incredible to see that show as an audience member. But the experience and thrill of working on this production is even bigger. It’s everything I could have hoped for and more.”

“We would like to thank the entire company of The Lion King,” said David and Hannah Mirvish. “You’ve done it! You’ve succeeded in bringing this great work of art to life. That’s no small accomplishment.”

"Many thanks also to Disney Theatrical for allowing us the chance to produce The Lion King a second time,” continued David and Hannah Mirvish. "Disney’s support, encouragement and faith are greatly appreciated."

Beginning September 4, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) will take over the Princess of Wales Theatre for its 50th Anniversary edition, September 4 – 14, 2025.

A new Relaxed Performance of Disney’s The Lion King will occur on Friday, August 1 at 1PM and is designed to provide an accessible and welcoming environment for all audiences. Tickets for this special performance will be available soon.

Eight productions of The Lion King continue around the world in New York City, London, Paris, Hamburg, Madrid, Tokyo, Mexico City, and on tour across North America.

ABOUT THE LION KING

Approaching 30 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals of all time. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 30 global productions have been seen by over 124 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart, and Thomas Schumacher, The Lion King has made theatrical history with two productions worldwide running 20 or more years and three others running 25 or more years.

Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), there are currently nine productions of The Lion King around the world: Broadway, London, Paris, Hamburg, Madrid, Tokyo, Toronto, Mexico City, and on tour across North America. The Lion King has played over 100 cities in 24 countries on every continent except Antarctica; its worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

The Lion King won six 1998 Tony Awards®: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical. The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy® for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

Director, Costume Designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor, the first woman to win a Tony Award for Best Director of a Musical, remains actively involved in the show, launching new productions and maintaining the flagship Broadway production.

The Broadway score features Elton John and Tim Rice’s songs from the Lion King animated film along with three new songs by John and Rice; additional musical material by South African Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor and Hans Zimmer; and music from "Rhythm of the Pride Lands," an album inspired by the original music in the film, written by Lebo M, Mark Mancina and Hans Zimmer. The resulting sound of The Lion King is a fusion of Western popular music and the distinctive sounds and rhythms of Africa, ranging from the Academy Award®-winning song “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” to Lebo M’s rich choral numbers.

Elton John, Lebo M, and Hans Zimmer all collaborated on the 2019 version of the film, executive produced by Julie Taymor and Thomas Schumacher, which has gone onto extraordinary worldwide success.

The book has been adapted by Roger Allers, who co-directed the animated The Lion King feature, and Irene Mecchi, who co-wrote the film’s screenplay. Other members of the creative team include: Michael Curry, who designed the masks and puppets with Taymor, Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Michael Ward (hair and makeup design), Anthony Lyn (associate director), Marey Griffith (associate choreographer), Clement Ishmael (music supervisor), Lisa Dawn Cave (production supervisor), Thomas Schlenk (general manager) and ARC/Mark Brandon, CSA (casting). Anne Quart serves as executive producer.

The Toronto production also features casting by Stephanie Gorin, CSA, CDC, and music direction by Sean Mayes.

