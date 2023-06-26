THE BOOK OF MORMON To Play Strictly Limited 4 Show  Engagement At Centennial Concert Hall This January

Since opening on March 24, 2011, THE BOOK OF MORMON has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 1 Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 2 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album
Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye Photo 3 Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye
THE APPLE CART and Noël Coward's BLITHE SPIRIT Begin Performances This Week at Shaw Festi Photo 4 THE APPLE CART and Noël Coward's BLITHE SPIRIT Begin Performances This Week at Shaw Festival

THE BOOK OF MORMON To Play Strictly Limited 4 Show  Engagement At Centennial Concert Hall This January

THE BOOK OF MORMON To Play Strictly Limited 4 Show  Engagement At Centennial Concert Hall This January

Broadway Across Canada has announced the National Tour of THE  BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, will play a strictly  limited 4-show engagement from January 5 through January 7, 2024 at the Centennial Concert Hall in Winnipeg.

Tickets are now available to groups of 10 or more. Group orders of 10 or more may  be placed by emailing Canada.Groups@BroadwayAcrossCanada.ca or calling 1.800.889.8457. Single ticket information will be released this Fall.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and Tony award winner Casey  Nicholaw and choreographed by Nicholaw. The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer  Werner based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time  Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting  design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design is by two-time Tony  Award winner Brian Ronan, and hair design is by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Tony  Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music  supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner

Since opening on March 24, 2011, THE BOOK OF MORMON has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O'Neill Theatre house record more than  50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical  Theatre Album, THE BOOK OF MORMON won five Drama Desk Awards including Best  Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best  Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical. 

The West End production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best  New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. The  first-ever UK and European tour launched in Manchester in June 2019, winning 'Best Theatre Show'  at the Manchester Evening News City Life Awards before touring throughout the UK and Europe. 

THE BOOK OF MORMON has been performed on three continents and has won over 30  international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York,  London, Melbourne, Sydney and in cities across the U.S. and the world. 

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011  Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records. 



SPONSORED BY THE ROSE THEATRE BRAMPTON






RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
Stratfest@Home Launches On Apple, Android, Amazon, and Roku Photo
Stratfest@Home Launches On Apple, Android, Amazon, and Roku

The magic and power of the Stratford Festival has arrived on the world's most-watched streaming platforms including iOS/tvOS and Apple TV, Android/Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku. With the new Stratfest@Home applications, audiences can enjoy award-winning stage productions, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, audio plays and original programming on their favourite devices.

2
FRANKENSTEIN(ESQUE) to Play The Toronto Fringe in July Photo
FRANKENSTEIN(ESQUE) to Play The Toronto Fringe in July

This summer, five artists come together to bring life to the Tarragon Extra Space. Armed with a 6-foot-tall puppet, a loose understanding of Mary Shelley's original novel, along with conflicting views on parenting and art.

3
Review: CRIPCAB at Buddies In Bad Times Photo
Review: CRIPCAB at Buddies In Bad Times

It’s hard to be disabled in the world of the performing arts. Hours can be punishing, physical expectations are high, and remuneration is low. This is the provenance of CripCab, a new performance showcase that premiered at Buddies in Bad Times theatre. CripCab is an attempt to expand much needed accessibility efforts at Pride.

4
Princess Productions Presents The Seventh Edition Of DANCE: MADE IN CANADA / FAIT AU CANAD Photo
Princess Productions Presents The Seventh Edition Of DANCE: MADE IN CANADA / FAIT AU CANADA FESTIVAL 2023

princess productions has announced the dance: made in canada / fait au canada (d:mic/fac) Festival 2023 programming, exploring exceptional works in Canadian dance artistry across genres, styles and generations. Providing a diversified platform for experimentation and unique artistic visions, d:mic/fac Festival 2023 will present a series of live performances, films and art that transcend the ordinary, from August 16 to 20, 2023 at the Betty Oliphant Theatre. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye Video Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut Video
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP Video
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott Video
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The New Canadian Curling Club
Huron Country Playhouse South Huron Stage (8/03-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evita
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (10/18-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Huron Country Playhouse Mainstage (8/09-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# James & Jamesy: Easy as Pie
Factory Theatre (7/05-7/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Red Sky at Night
Canadian Stage (11/03-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Frankenstein(esque) at Toronto Fringe
Tarragon Theatre (7/06-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mary's Wedding
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (10/26-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes
Canadian Stage (1/18-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan: The Panto
King's Wharf Theatre (11/08-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sh-Boom: Life Could Be A Dream
Drayton Festival Theatre (8/16-9/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You