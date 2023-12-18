Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards

THE BOOK OF MORMON Announces Lottery Ticket Policy At Centennial Concert Hall; Performances Begin January 5

The wildly popular lottery for the Broadway production has attracted as many as 800 entries at some performances.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony Awards including Best  Musical, has announced a lottery ticket policy in Winnipeg, Manitoba playing at January 5-7,  2024. A limited number of tickets will be available at $25 each. 

The wildly popular lottery for the Broadway production has attracted as many as 800 entries at some  performances. The producers of THE BOOK OF MORMON are pleased to offer low-priced  lottery seats for every city on the National Tour. 

A limited number of tickets will be available for purchase by winners of a random drawing for every  performance for $25.00* CAD each. The lottery will open at 12:00 pm on Friday December 22,  2023 and will close at 9:30 am Friday December 29, 2023 for performances January 5 - 7, 2024.  

To Enter, visit Click Here starting December 22, 2023 at 12:00pm. 

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER. Open to legal residents of Canada and the US who  are age of majority or older. Limited to 2 tickets per winner. A minimum of 2 tickets will be available  to be won for each performance. Odds depend on the number of eligible entrants. Math skill test required. Offer not valid on prior purchased tickets and may not be combined with any other offer.  ALL SALES FINAL. Dates, times and cast subject to change without notice. 

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and  Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and two-time Tony Award winner  Casey Nicholaw, and choreographed by Nicholaw. The tour is directed and choreographed by  Jennifer Werner based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting  design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design is by two-time Tony  Award winner Brian Ronan, and hair design is by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Tony  Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music  supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner. 

THE BOOK OF MORMON is the winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best  Score (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Book (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt  Stone), Best Direction (Casey Nicholaw, Trey Parker), Best Featured Actress (Nikki M. James),  Best Scenic Design (Scott Pask), Best Lighting Design (Brian MacDevitt), Best Sound Design  (Brian Ronan) and Best Orchestrations (Larry Hochman, Stephen Oremus); the New York  Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical; five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical; the  2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album; four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including  Best Musical; and the Drama League Award for Best Musical. 

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011  Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records. 

NETWORKS PRESENTATIONS (Producer) is an industry-leading producer of touring  theatrical productions, committed to delivering quality entertainment to audiences worldwide for  more than 25 years. www.networkstours.com.

For more information, visit thebookofmormontour.com 

The Winnipeg engagement of THE BOOK OF MORMON is presented by Broadway Across  Canada. 


