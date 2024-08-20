Spotlight: ISLE OF DEMONS at Guild Festival Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This riveting story by Governor General Award-winning playwright Robert Chafe, tells the incredible, yet true, tale of Marguerite de la Roque who was abandoned on a remote island in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in 1542. Part tragedy, part thriller, this gripping play makes its Toronto premiere at Guild Festival Theatre.



Young and impetuous, Marguerite must accompany her guardian, the Sieur de Roberval, on his new appointment as the first Lieutenant General of New France. But when Roberval discovers Marguerite’s passionate affair with a young officer, fury takes over. He abandons them both, along with Marguerite's hapless nurse, on a remote island in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, ominously known as the Isle of Demons. Stranded in a land of relentless hardships, unseen dangers, and seemingly supernatural threats, the trio must fight for their survival.



Performed by Kiera Publicover, Josh Johnston, and Helen Juvonen, and Directed by Tyler J. Seguin.



Guild Festival Theatre is Scarborough's only professional theatre, presenting award-winning productions at the stunning open-air Greek Theatre in Scarborough's iconic Guild Park & Gardens.



DETAILS

August 8-25, 2024

Performances at 7:30pm

Tickets $15-$30



For more information and tickets visit www.guildfestivaltheatre.ca





