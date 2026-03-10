World Premiere of SHE HOLDS UP THE STARS Will Be Performed By Red Sky Performance and Toronto Symphony Orchestra

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Red Sky Performance (RSP) and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) will present the world premiere of She Holds Up the Stars, commissioned by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra in association with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, TO Live, and the National Arts Centre’s National Creation Fund, on stage at Roy Thomson Hall on April 19, 2026 at 1:30pm and 4pm, with school shows on stage April 13 - 18, 2026. She Holds Up the Stars is an original, story-based performance written, created, and directed by Sandra Laronde, based on her award-winning young adult novel of the same name. The multidisciplinary production brings together a contemporary Indigenous story, theatre, puppetry, and live orchestral music to create an immersive and deeply moving experience for audiences of all ages, exploring themes of identity, belonging, and relationship to land.

“When I was first writing She Holds Up the Stars, I knew that I didn’t want the words to only sit on the page; I wanted them to lift, to move, to breathe and to be embodied,” says Laronde. “This production weaves storytelling, movement, music, visual design–and even life-sized puppets–into a bold hybrid that centres an Indigenous girl’s inner life–her intelligence, emotional depth, humour, and relationship to land and family. I want young people, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous, to see themselves authentically reflected in this story, and to recognize that their lives hold beauty, complexity, and–most of all–possibility.”



She Holds Up the Stars follows a young Indigenous girl searching for her mother’s truth. Through an unexpected bond with a spirited horse, she finds courage and resilience in a world shaped by beauty, cruelty, and the deep pull of land and family. Published by Annick Press in 2023, She Holds Up the Stars is the winner of the Horace Mann Upstander Award and named one of CBC Books’ Best Canadian Books for Young Adults.



The story was inspired by Laronde’s own experience as an Indigenous girl from the Teme-Augama Anishinaabe (People of the Deep Water) in northeastern Ontario, who longed for stories by Indigenous writers that reflected her cultural roots, love of the land, and inner life of a sensitive young person navigating a complex world.



Adds Laronde: “I grew up with a deep connection to land that I wanted to explore in She Holds Up the Stars. The story speaks to kinship and relationship to the environment, not ownership. By inviting audiences of all ages to experience the land as alive and relational, the work encourages care and stewardship rooted in respect. I want audiences to feel this relationship as a source of deep joy.”



In developing the stage production, Laronde partnered with award-winning UK puppet designer Nick Barnes to create a strikingly beautiful life-sized horse puppet, bringing the creature’s fantastical spirit to the stage. Three performers will embody the horse–Troy Feldman (heart), Brad Cook (hind), and Dayna Tietzan (head)–moving together as a single entity, working through shared breath, rhythm, and intricate physical expression. As a counterbalance to the horse's powerful stage presence, She Holds Up the Stars will also feature an energetic and joyful puppy, puppeteered by Jainee Fernandez.



The performance features an original orchestral score by longtime RSP and TSO collaborator, composer Eliot Britton, and will be performed by TSO members, under the baton of Conductor Trevor Wilson, complemented by the pre-recorded vocals of Jen Brousseau and Don Kavanaugh.



Grounded in Indigenous spatial traditions that emphasize relationship and shared presence, the TSO will appear on stage in an unconventional configuration, with the conductor facing the audience, and the orchestra sitting three-quarters turned. The result promises a dynamic, three-dimensional performance environment where music, movement, and story can seamlessly coexist.

“We’re proud to commission She Holds Up the Stars as part of our long-standing collaboration with Sandra Laronde and Red Sky Performance,” says Mark Williams, TSO’s Beck Family CEO. “This work reflects what matters to us as an orchestra today — creating the conditions for powerful storytelling, centring voices and experiences that resonate deeply, and ensuring young people across our city can see themselves reflected on our stage.”

She Holds Up the Stars will feature a cast of luminary Indigenous and non-Indigenous actors: Julia Davis (Misko), James Gerus (Thomas), Marsha Knight (Kokum), Hilary Wheeler (Shoshana), Geoffrey Pounsett (Mr. Turner), Mike Shara (Mr. Desjardins), and Kehew Buffalo (Nelson).



The creative and production team includes: Sandra Laronde (Book, Creator, and Director), Eliot Britton (Music & Sound Design), Nick Barnes (Puppetry Design), Scarlet Wilderink (Puppetry & Movement Director), Jason Hand (Lighting Design), Ken Mackenzie (Scenic Prop Design), Lesley Hampton (Costume Design), Febby Tan (Video Design), Dayna Tietzan (Puppetry Associate), and Amelia Blaine (Design of Other Puppetry).