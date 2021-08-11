So Fierce Music Partners With Renown Choreographer Hollywood Jade

So Fierce Music (SFM) the international 2SLGBTQIA+ inclusive entertainment services company that has exploded onto the electronic dance and pop music scene this past year with an extensive, worldwide roster of music artists announces the addition of Hollywood Jade, renown Dancer, Creative Director and Choreographer to their creative development team.

As a Creative Director and Choreographer, Hollywood Jade is a much sought-after talent, working alongside some of North America's leading performers and artists. Hollywood Jade joins So Fierce Music to train and work with their artists on presence, movement, and choreography as they expand into video production and TV content.

Hollywood Jade (Jade Anderson) began his career as a dancer in films like the iconic musical Hairspray, Save The Last Dance 2 and in music videos for artists such as Rihanna, Nelly Furtado, Hillary Duff, and Kelis.

Jade's choreography has seen him working alongside top artists such as Snoop Dog, Keshia Chante, Meghan Trainer, Estelle & Lil Wayne. His talents led him to secure the position of Artistic Director and Choreographer to Canada's Queen of R & B, Jully Black and more recently as the Resident Choreographer for season one of Canada's Drag Race.

"We are super excited to have Hollywood Jade on board to assist artists with movement and choreography to elevate our visual production capabilities," stated SFM CEO/Founder Velvet Code. "As we expand into video production and TV content, Hollywood is going to be an integral part of the team in the coming months."a??a??

From production and songwriting to video, merchandise and artist promotion, Toronto-based So Fierce Music is a one stop shop for the hottest 2SLGBTQIA+ talents to hone their sound and style. Spearheaded by Velvet Code, the So Fierce team has over 30 years of experience in the industry and have produced multiple top 5 charting releases on Billboard, Music Week, DMC and ARIA.

So Fierce Music's rapid growth has quickly established them as the premiere music production house for 2SLGBTQIA+ music talents within the past year, with a catalogue of continuous new releases from their stable of established and up and coming artists.