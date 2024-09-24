Single Tickets Now Available for The National Ballet of Canada's 2024/25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Single tickets for The National Ballet of Canada’s 2024/25 season are now available for purchase.

Principal Dancer and Choreographic Associate Guillaume Côté, set to retire after 26 years with the National Ballet, will be celebrated for his brilliant career and exceptional artistry throughout the year. The season includes four world premieres, two North American premieres, two Canadian premieres and features innovative work by international choreographic voices as well as breathtaking classics. Tickets can be purchased by visiting national.ballet.ca.



The 2024/25 season opens this fall with a mixed programme led by the Canadian premiere of Silent Screen, a mesmerizing theatrical experience from choreographic duo Sol León and Paul Lightfoot, set to the music of Philip Glass. Silent Screen is presented alongside the Canadian premiere of Sir Fredrick Ashton’s Rhapsody, part of Ashton Worldwide, an international festival celebrating Ashton on the 120th anniversary of his birth, and a special solo performance of Body of Work by Guillaume Côté. This electric triple bill is onstage November 9 – 16, 2024.

Giselle, the beloved Romantic classic by Sir Peter Wright, returns to the stage November 20 – 24, 2024. This haunting story of love and forgiveness has captivated audiences for over 180 years since it first premiered in Paris in 1841.

December brings the family favourite and the National Ballet’s holiday tradition, The Nutcracker by James Kudelka which runs December 6 – 31, 2024.

The Winter Season begins with a mixed programme featuring the North American premiere of David Dawson’s The Four Seasons, a zeitgeist contemporary ballet set to Max Richter’s extraordinary re-composition of Antonio Vivaldi’s music, followed by the world premiere of Morpheus’ Dream by German choreographer Marco Goecke, featuring a soundscape by pianist Keith Jarrett and distinctive vocals of Lady Gaga, and Antony Tudor’s The Leaves Are Fading, onstage February 26 – March 2, 2025.

The National Ballet is thrilled to return to Karen Kain’s Swan Lake March 8 – 22, 2025. This performance invites audiences to dive back inside the creative journey featured in the 2023 documentary, Swan Song. Kain’s reimagination honours Erik Bruhn’s version and holds closely to the 1895 revival by Marius Petipa, Lev Ivanov and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

In the Summer Season, Principal Dancer Guillaume Côté will bid adieu to the National Ballet, his creative home for the past 26 years, with a programme devoted to Canadian talent. Côté creates and performs a multidisciplinary solo, Grand Mirage, with long-time collaborator, filmmaker Ben Shirinian. In addition to his 2012 work Bolero, Côté shares this programme with the company’s newest Choreographic Associate, Ethan Colangelo and Toronto-born Jennifer Archibald who will both create new works. Adieu: A Celebration of Guillaume Côté is onstage May 30 – June 5, 2025.

The 2024/25 season concludes with the North American premiere of Christian Spuck’s alluring Anna Karenina. This marks the first creative partnership with one of Europe’s foremost choreographers and introduces a curated score with music by Sergei Rachmaninoff and Witold Lutoslawski. Anna Karenina is onstage June 13 – 21, 2025.



