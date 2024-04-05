Sherlock Holmes Musical THE DETECTIVE DISAPPEARS to be Presented at Smile Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After completing a successful six week tour, The Detective Disappears takes a bow for one night only on Friday April 12th in a free public showcase sponsored by Smile Theatre. This musical comedy ponders what would happen if the world's most famous detective disappeared with only Watson and Hudson to solve the case. The Detective Disappears is the fourth collaboration between award winning composer Scott White and book writer Peter Fenton (The Giant's Garden, Bemused) and the second collaboration with Smile Theatre after their highly successful show Newfoundland Mary. Smile Theatre is a charity that delivers unique, professional, live musical theatre performances to seniors and other vulnerable people living in care. This public performance is intended to showcase the work that is being brought on the road to enrich the lives of seniors in Ontario.

Long after the most famous cases have been solved, Watson, Hudson and Holmes have moved downstairs to 221A Baker Street; a one level flat where they take care of each other in retirement. But when Sherlock Holmes vanishes without a trace, it's up to the remaining two to solve what may become the most important case of their lives. This 55-minute comedic musical mystery features three actors portraying a cast of colourful characters that help Hudson, Watson and even Sherlock Holmes himself discover that age and experience can outwit the most challenging situations in life.

The cast features; Tim Machin as Sherlock Holmes (The Murder of Sherlock Holmes, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, Frankenstein, Sing Along Tim & the Pacifiers), Geoff Whynot as Doctor Watson (Disney's Beauty & The Beast, Our Town, Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike, Chicago), and Rennie Wilkinson as Mrs Hudson (The Music Man, Anne of Green Gables, The Marvelous Wonderettes, Newfoundland Mary). Direction is by Second City veteran Shari Hollett with Music Direction by Dora nominee Scott White. Stage Management is by Sam Rosenthal.

Tickets are available through eventbrite by clicking here.

Smile Theatre presents The Detective Disappears

Written by Peter Fenton & Scott White

Directed by Shari Hollett

Musical Direction Scott White

Starring Tim Machin, Geoff Whynot & Rennie Wilkinson

Stage Management: Sam Rosenthal

Designed by Katherine Theriault and Jenni Grandfield

ONE NIGHT ONLY

@ Church of the Messiah, 240 Avenue Road, Toronto, Ontario

Performances:

Friday April 12th @ 8:00 PM

This is a 55 minute show with no intermission.

Ticket Price:

Free or by optional donation

Tickets are available through eventbrite at the following link https://rb.gy/mvuqqm

Production Website: https://smiletheatre.com/now-available/