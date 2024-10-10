News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Seven Finalists to Compete in Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition

The event is  on October 30, 2024 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts.

By: Oct. 10, 2024
Seven Finalists to Compete in Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Seven of Canada’s most talented new opera singers have been named as finalists for the Canadian Opera Company’s Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition on October 30, 2024 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts. The annual fundraiser and vocal competition showcases the very best in emerging opera talent, with all proceeds supporting the COC’s prestigious artistic career development program, the Ensemble Studio.

LATEST NEWS

Young People's Theatre Announces Cast Of Holiday Musical, CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
Massey Henry Donates $250,000 To Support The Future Of Massey Hall
Peter Bence Comes to Massey Hall in 2025
LIFE AFTER Finds Its Alice At Off-Mirvish

“It is an immense privilege each year to hear so many emerging singers across the country and to witness their exceptional level of artistry,” says Dorian Cox, Director of The Ensemble Studio. “Centre Stage is an evening like no other where we celebrate these artists, shine a spotlight on all they have to offer, and help to launch their careers across Canada and on the international stage!” 

120 candidates applied to join the Ensemble Studio next season, with judges traveling all over Canada to hear 78 young singers in person, with stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, and Toronto. On October 30, competition finalists will sing one last aria, accompanied by the acclaimed COC Orchestra, in front of a live audience and judging panel for a shot at cash prizes and the chance to be invited to join the COC Ensemble Studio. This year’s finalists are:  

  • Chelsea Kolic, soprano – Hamilton, ON
  • Olivia LaPointe, soprano – Fredericton, NB
  • Ariana Maubach, mezzo-soprano – Toronto, ON
  • Nicholas Murphy, bass-baritone – Charlottetown, PEI
  • Emma Pennell, soprano – South River, ON / Corner Brook Indian Band - Mi’kmaq
  • Mikelis Rogers, baritone – London, ON
  • Ilanna Starr, mezzo-soprano – Montreal, QC / Washington, DC

Canadian actor and comedian Emma Hunter, of The Beaverton and Mr. D, hosts the fast-paced and fun-filled night featuring some of opera’s most popular selections. This year’s judging panel is comprised of:

  • Roberto Mauro, COC Director of Artistic Operations & Planning 
  • Dorian Cox, Director of the COC Ensemble Studio 
  • Liz Upchurch, Head of Music, the COC Ensemble Studio
  • Edith Wiens, celebrated Canadian soprano and distinguished voice teacher

Audience members will also take part with a live-vote to decide the night’s Audience Choice Award winner.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos