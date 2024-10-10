Seven Finalists to Compete in Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Seven of Canada’s most talented new opera singers have been named as finalists for the Canadian Opera Company’s Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition on October 30, 2024 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts. The annual fundraiser and vocal competition showcases the very best in emerging opera talent, with all proceeds supporting the COC’s prestigious artistic career development program, the Ensemble Studio.

“It is an immense privilege each year to hear so many emerging singers across the country and to witness their exceptional level of artistry,” says Dorian Cox, Director of The Ensemble Studio. “Centre Stage is an evening like no other where we celebrate these artists, shine a spotlight on all they have to offer, and help to launch their careers across Canada and on the international stage!”

120 candidates applied to join the Ensemble Studio next season, with judges traveling all over Canada to hear 78 young singers in person, with stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, and Toronto. On October 30, competition finalists will sing one last aria, accompanied by the acclaimed COC Orchestra, in front of a live audience and judging panel for a shot at cash prizes and the chance to be invited to join the COC Ensemble Studio. This year’s finalists are:

Chelsea Kolic, soprano – Hamilton, ON

Olivia LaPointe, soprano – Fredericton, NB

Ariana Maubach, mezzo-soprano – Toronto, ON

Nicholas Murphy, bass-baritone – Charlottetown, PEI

Emma Pennell, soprano – South River, ON / Corner Brook Indian Band - Mi’kmaq

Mikelis Rogers, baritone – London, ON

Ilanna Starr, mezzo-soprano – Montreal, QC / Washington, DC

Canadian actor and comedian Emma Hunter, of The Beaverton and Mr. D, hosts the fast-paced and fun-filled night featuring some of opera’s most popular selections. This year’s judging panel is comprised of:

Roberto Mauro, COC Director of Artistic Operations & Planning

Dorian Cox, Director of the COC Ensemble Studio

Liz Upchurch, Head of Music, the COC Ensemble Studio

Edith Wiens, celebrated Canadian soprano and distinguished voice teacher

Audience members will also take part with a live-vote to decide the night’s Audience Choice Award winner.

