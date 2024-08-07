SNOW IN MIDSUMMER Makes Canadian Premiere At The Shaw

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Frances Ya-Chu Cowhig’s Snow in Midsummer begins previews tomorrow at the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre. Nina Lee Aquino directs this haunting update of the legendary Yuan era drama, The Injustice to Dou E That Moved Heaven and Earth, by Golden Age of Chinese Drama playwright Guan Hanqing.



Businesswoman Tianyun (Donna Soares) purchases a factory in rural China and moves to the nearby town of New Harmony with her daughter Fei-Fei (Eponine Lee*). Wracked by decades of financial hardship thanks to an abnormal drought, the struggling townsfolk hope Tianyun’s investment will break the curse and restore the town to prosperity. When prominent citizens start turning up brutally murdered and Fei-Fei begins seeing ghosts, Tianyun must contend with both the village’s tragic history and the lingering spectres of her own troubled past.

The Canadian premiere of Snow in Midsummer also features Courtney Ch’ng Lancaster, Cosette Derome***, Manami Hara, Richard Lee, Michael Man**, John Ng, Travis Seetoo, Jonathan Tan, Kelly Wong and Lindsay Wu***.

The Shaw’s production of Snow in Midsummer features innovative set design by Camellia Koo, dramatic lighting design by Michelle Ramsay, original music and sound design by John Gzowski and contemporary costume design by Joanna Yu. They are supported by stage manager Jane Vanstone Osborn and assistant stage manager Sang-Sang Lee.



On stage at the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre (10 Queen’s Parade) from August 8 to October 5 (available for review beginning August 15), Snow in Midsummer has mature content and is recommended for audience members 14+/Grade 9+. Running time is approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes, with one intermission.

Direct bus service from Downtown Toronto and Burlington to Niagara-on-the-Lake is available on the Toronto-Niagara Shaw Express. Luxury buses are standard size wheelchair accessible, offer free Wi-Fi and have an on-board host. $34 return per person. Ticket to a 2024 performance is required. Please pre-arrange with the Box Office. Schedule is subject to change. Please confirm dates and times with the Shaw Festival Box Office. For more information or to purchase tickets or a seat on the Toronto-Niagara Shaw Express, please contact the Shaw Festival Box Office at 1-800-511-SHAW or visit shawfest.com.

