SNAK The Show Season 4 to Launch Next Week With Crystal Shawanda, Sergio Di Zio & More

SNAK The Show will launch their Fourth Season on Wednesday Sept 14, 2022. Kicking off the season with Juno Award-winning singer-songwriter Joel Plaskett, SNAK will continue to shine a spotlight on exciting, interesting and diverse Canadian talent. Hang out each week for 4 minutes with upcoming guests including internationally renowned author/biologist Daniel K Riskin, Juno Award-winning Crystal Shawanda and Gemini/Dora Award-winning actor Sergio Di Zio.

More laughs, more fun and more #CanadianTalent coming your way!

SNAK is a bite-sized talk show, created by actors and friends Jorge Molina, Andrea Lyons and Bonnie Anderson, celebrating Canadian Talent and featuring a new guest every week. Recorded over Zoom, each 4-minute episode is a quirky, casual conversation peppered with quick pop-ups and lots of laughs!

SNAK's first three seasons featured Canadian treasures Peter Mansbridge (The Bridge, CBC), Jean Yoon (Canadian Screen Award, Kim's Convenience), Irene Sankoff and David Hein (Tony/Grammy Nominated creators of Come From Away), Ann Pornell (Great Canadian Baking Show), Hal Johnson (BodyBreak), and Ron James (Comedian) among many other talented guests.

Grab a SNAK!