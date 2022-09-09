Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SNAK The Show Season 4 to Launch Next Week With Crystal Shawanda, Sergio Di Zio & More

SNAK is a bite-sized talk show, created by actors and friends Jorge Molina, Andrea Lyons and Bonnie Anderson, celebrating Canadian Talent.

Register for Toronto News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 09, 2022  
SNAK The Show Season 4 to Launch Next Week With Crystal Shawanda, Sergio Di Zio & More

SNAK The Show will launch their Fourth Season on Wednesday Sept 14, 2022. Kicking off the season with Juno Award-winning singer-songwriter Joel Plaskett, SNAK will continue to shine a spotlight on exciting, interesting and diverse Canadian talent. Hang out each week for 4 minutes with upcoming guests including internationally renowned author/biologist Daniel K Riskin, Juno Award-winning Crystal Shawanda and Gemini/Dora Award-winning actor Sergio Di Zio.

More laughs, more fun and more #CanadianTalent coming your way!

SNAK is a bite-sized talk show, created by actors and friends Jorge Molina, Andrea Lyons and Bonnie Anderson, celebrating Canadian Talent and featuring a new guest every week. Recorded over Zoom, each 4-minute episode is a quirky, casual conversation peppered with quick pop-ups and lots of laughs!

SNAK's first three seasons featured Canadian treasures Peter Mansbridge (The Bridge, CBC), Jean Yoon (Canadian Screen Award, Kim's Convenience), Irene Sankoff and David Hein (Tony/Grammy Nominated creators of Come From Away), Ann Pornell (Great Canadian Baking Show), Hal Johnson (BodyBreak), and Ron James (Comedian) among many other talented guests.

Grab a SNAK!

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Nightwood Theatre Announces 2022/23 SeasonNightwood Theatre Announces 2022/23 Season
September 9, 2022

Artistic Director Andrea Donaldson and Managing Director Naz Afsahi have announced Nightwood Theatre's 2022/23 season – a vibrant celebration of liveness, centering the creator-performer and featuring urgent perspectives shared in fresh new formats.
Mirvish Productions Will Dim the Marquee Lights of its Two Royal Theatres to Honour Queen Elizabeth IIMirvish Productions Will Dim the Marquee Lights of its Two Royal Theatres to Honour Queen Elizabeth II
September 8, 2022

The marquee lights of the Royal Alexandra Theatre and the Princess of Wales Theatre, both on King Street, will be dimmed to honour Queen Elizabeth II and to mark her passing today.
Len Cariou Will Receive Stratford Festival Legacy Award On MondayLen Cariou Will Receive Stratford Festival Legacy Award On Monday
September 8, 2022

Actor Len Cariou will be this year's recipient of the Stratford Festival's Legacy Award. It will be given at a gala in Toronto's Four Season's Hotel on Monday, September 12.
WINESDAY: THE MUSICAL at Hernder Estate Wines Extended Through SeptemberWINESDAY: THE MUSICAL at Hernder Estate Wines Extended Through September
September 7, 2022

After a successful run of performances at Hernder Estate Wines in July and August, Winesday: the Musical + Wine Tasting has been extended until the end of September. This new musical comedy, which features wine tasting throughout the show, is being presented as part of the month-long schedule of events at the Niagara Grape and Wine Festival.
Soundstreams Announces 2022/23 Season Featuring World Premieres From Michael Greyeyes, Chan Ka Nin & MoreSoundstreams Announces 2022/23 Season Featuring World Premieres From Michael Greyeyes, Chan Ka Nin & More
September 7, 2022

Soundstreams has announced a 40th anniversary season filled with concerts, compelling stagings and world premieres, all of which will reflect and pay homage to the organisation's distinguished past, while pointing the way forward for new Canadian music.