SNAK The Show Season 4 to Launch Next Week With Crystal Shawanda, Sergio Di Zio & More
SNAK is a bite-sized talk show, created by actors and friends Jorge Molina, Andrea Lyons and Bonnie Anderson, celebrating Canadian Talent.
SNAK The Show will launch their Fourth Season on Wednesday Sept 14, 2022. Kicking off the season with Juno Award-winning singer-songwriter Joel Plaskett, SNAK will continue to shine a spotlight on exciting, interesting and diverse Canadian talent. Hang out each week for 4 minutes with upcoming guests including internationally renowned author/biologist Daniel K Riskin, Juno Award-winning Crystal Shawanda and Gemini/Dora Award-winning actor Sergio Di Zio.
More laughs, more fun and more #CanadianTalent coming your way!
SNAK's first three seasons featured Canadian treasures Peter Mansbridge (The Bridge, CBC), Jean Yoon (Canadian Screen Award, Kim's Convenience), Irene Sankoff and David Hein (Tony/Grammy Nominated creators of Come From Away), Ann Pornell (Great Canadian Baking Show), Hal Johnson (BodyBreak), and Ron James (Comedian) among many other talented guests.
Grab a SNAK!