Royce Vavrek Appointed New Artistic Director of Against The Grain

Against the Grain Theatre (AtG), one of Canada's leading innovators in opera and vocal works, has announced that Canadian librettist Royce Vavrek has been appointed as the company's new Artistic Director.

Following the departure of Against the Grain's founding Artistic Director, Joel Ivany in summer 2023, the AtG Board conducted an extensive executive search for his replacement.

Board Chairperson Marc Chalifoux writes, “As our new Artistic Director, Royce brings a wealth of experience, and a reputation as one of the most celebrated librettists in contemporary opera”.

A Canadian-born, Brooklyn-based artist, Vavrek's work has been lauded for its innovative narratives, emotional depth, and ability to resonate with contemporary audiences.

Royce's career is distinguished by his groundbreaking collaborations with leading composers and his ability to craft compelling stories that challenge traditional operatic conventions. His work includes Angel's Bone with composer Du Yun, which won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Music. Royce has been co-commissioned by Edmonton Opera and Against the Grain Theatre to adapt Thomas King's Indians on Vacation with composer Ian Cusson, which will premiere in 2026. He has also been commissioned by organizations including New York's Metropolitan Opera, the Royal Swedish Opera, Norwegian National Opera, La Monnaie de Munt, Opera Philadelphia, Beth Morrison Projects, Opéra de Montréal, and Houston Grand Opera.

With a BFA in Filmmaking and Creative Writing from Concordia University's Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema in Montreal, and an MFA from New York University's Graduate Musical Theater Writing Program, Royce's multidisciplinary background enables him to approach opera with a fresh perspective, infusing it with elements of film, theater, and contemporary culture.

Asked to comment on his new role Royce says he is, “committed to leading AtG into a new chapter, where the company will continue to break boundaries and explore new narratives that resonate with diverse audiences.”

Chalifoux and the AtG board are also launching a new fundraising campaign today to raise money to support the vision of their new artistic leader. Against the Grain Theatre's Second Act campaign will extend through to May 2026, and has a 2-year target of $750,000. Donations can be made at atgtheatre.com. Opera fans can also follow the new developments at AtG under Royce's leadership via Against the Grain's social media handles (@atgtheatre on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube) and by subscribing to the AtG newsletter at atgtheatre.com/subscribe

