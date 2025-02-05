Rhiannon Giddens Returns to The Royal Conservatory of Music in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Royal Conservatory of Musc has announced that Rhiannon Giddens’s concert, originally scheduled on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, has been rescheduled to Thursday, May 15, 2025 and an additional date was added on Friday, May 16, 2025 at 8pm. On this tour, she will be accompanied by The Old-Time Revue. Ticketholders from the 2023 date do not need to do anything, simply present their original tickets for entry.

Rhiannon Giddens has made a singular, iconic career out of stretching her brand of folk music, with its miles-deep historical roots and contemporary sensibilities, into just about every field imaginable. A two-time Grammy Award-winning singer and multi-instrumentalist, MacArthur “Genius” grant recipient, Pulitzer Prize winner, and composer of opera, ballet, and film, Giddens has centered her work around the mission of lifting up people whose contributions to American musical history have previously been overlooked or erased, and advocating for a more accurate understanding of the country’s musical origins through art.

Giddens has released three albums under her own name and two in collaboration with Italian multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi, all on Nonesuch Records. The most recent of those is You’re the One, which was released in summer 2023 to much critical acclaim. American Railroad, her first album in collaboration with the Silkroad Ensemble, was released in November 2024. Giddens was also featured as part of Beyonce’s multiple Grammy Award-winning album, Cowboy Carter.

A founding member of the landmark Black string band Carolina Chocolate Drops, and the all-female banjo supergroup, Our Native Daughters, Giddens is as much a curator as a creator. She is the current Artistic Director of the Yo-Yo Ma-founded Silkroad Ensemble, hosts a TV show on PBS, My Music with Rhiannon Giddens, and has hosted two podcasts (Aria Code from New York City’s NPR affiliate station WQXR, which ran for three seasons, and American Railroad from Silkroad). Giddens has published two children’s books and written and performed music for the soundtrack of Red Dead Redemption II, one of the best-selling video games of all time. She appeared as a recurring cast member on ABC’s hit drama Nashville and as a music history expert on Ken Burns’s Country Music series on PBS. In 2025, she will launch her own music festival in Durham, NC, called Biscuits & Banjos, to celebrate Black culture outside the mainstream.

As Pitchfork once said, “few artists are so fearless and so ravenous in their exploration” – a journey that has led to NPR naming her one of its 25 Most Influential Women Musicians of the 21st Century and to American Songwriter calling her “one of the most important musical minds currently walking the planet.”

