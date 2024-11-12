Review: DISNEY'S THE LION KING at The Princess Of Wales Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



One of the world's most beloved musicals returns to Toronto for a long term stay into the Spring of 2025. Disney's The Lion King, the stage spectacle directed by Julie Taymor is based on the 1994 animated classic with music and lyrics written by Elton John and Tim Rice. This production has captivated audiences young and old across the globe for over 20 years and now is the best opportunity to introduce a new generation to the King.

For those that require a brief refresher - Mufasa (David D'Lancy Williams) is King of the Pridelands and his brother Scar (Salvatore Antonio) has been carefully plotting a way to bring down Mufasa in order to claim the throne for himself. The birth of Mufasa's son Simba (Erick D. Patrick as Simba, with Ira Nabong as Young Simba) complicates Scar's plans.

There are numerous reasons why The Lion King has become so beloved around the world. A significant reason would be the costumes and puppetry. Designed to reflect the traditional clothing from African tribes, Taymor - who also serves as custome designer - has managed to seamlessly blend the actors with the animals they portray. The masks stand out, in particular the ones worn by Mufasa and Scar, which drop down like a warrior's helmet when they are ready to fight.

Taymor along with Michael Curry also designed the life sized animal puppets further pioneering the cohesion of human and animal to form cheetahs, hyenas, and antelopes. Having the animals parade down the theatre aisles to take the stage allows the audience a close up view. The mannerisms by which the actors take on to portray the animals are a delight to watch, a true study in movement and mime.

The performances are remarkable. I was immediately drawn to Zama Magudulela who plays Rafiki from the moment she opened the show with "Nants Ingonyama" and she, along with Patrick as Simba, brought me to tears in "He Lives in You". She embodies such a powerful voice that speaks to the heart, absolutely amazing.

Patrick does a great job leading the cast as Simba. He commands the stage as he commands the audience and you feel his presence. His voice carries the strength of a King in "Endless Night" with the sadness of a son yearning for his departed father. Antonio as Scar is also a delight. To me, Disney villains have always been the more intriguing characters because they're written in a way that defies norms and rules and Scar is one of the best. Antonio is ruthless and diabolical, particularly during "Be Prepared", one of the best Disney villain songs.

The Lion King is a wonderful feel good musical that the entire family will enjoy and with the holidays approaching, what better gift than a return to Pride Rock.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Comments