Red Snow Collective Presents CARRIED BY THE RIVER At Tarragon Theatre

Red Snow Collective will present Carried by the River (流源夢), a poignant and thoughtful theatrical work, by playwright Diana Tso, directed by William Yong. This original production runs from March 8 to March 23, 2025, at Tarragon Extraspace, offering audiences a deeply moving journey through myth, memory, and self-discovery.

Carried by the River is an original play by Diana Tso, directed by William Yong. Kai, a young Asian woman raised in Canada, discovers a life-altering truth on her birthday when her mother passes away. Drawn to the river and the memories her mother once shared, Kai embarks on a transformative journey to China. Along the way, she meets three fateful women whose lives intertwine with hers in unexpected ways and encounters spirit animals who guide her toward an enigmatic reckoning with her roots. As she navigates grief and relationships, Kai uncovers a profound understanding of life's deeper truths. This lyrical tale intertwines myth, memory, and identity, inviting audiences into an evocative world where the lines between reality and the imagined blur.

The production begins on **March 8, 2025—International Women's Day—** highlighting its deep resonance with themes of motherhood, resilience, and the power of intergenerational storytelling. Speaking on her inspiration for the play, playwright Diana Tso shares:

“When faced with the loss of my mother and her presence of unconditional love, I searched for ways to hold onto my roots, navigating on a path of forgetting and remembering and affirming she is part of who I am always. As a writer and artist, my stories shine light on women and their resilience. The themes of daughters and mothers, China's one-child policy, and their lost daughters connected with me—voices that needed to be heard, women who are the carriers of our ancestry and our future.”

With its meaningful integration of movement, folklore, and emotional depth, Carried by the River is a testament to the strength of women and the stories that connect us across generations and continents.

Tickets are available for purchase through https://tarragontheatre.com/plays/2024-2025/guest-presentations/carried-by-the-river/ and by phone: 416 531 1827

Please note: Content includes adoption, China's one-child policy, loss of parent and LGBTQ+ topics.

