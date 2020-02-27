REAson D'etre Dance Presents DANCING WITH THE UNIVERSE, And The Graphic Novel DANCING AFTER TEN

REAson d'etre dance productions is honoured to present the World Premiere of Dancing with the Universe, a deeply personal, courageously vulnerable dance-theatre piece in which Vivian Chong tells her story through dance, song, animation and text. An adaptation of Chong's one-woman show, The Sunglasses Monologue, Dancing with the Universe explores her experience navigating the aftermath of a rare Ibuprofen reaction that left most of her body covered in third degree burns and caused hearing loss and eventual complete loss of sight.



The production will premiere April 9-18, 2020, at the Betty Oliphant Theatre in Toronto. At the April 12 matinee performance audience members will be able to enjoy a relaxed performance version with ASL interpretation and audio-description followed by the book launch of Vivian Chong's graphic memoir Dancing After TEN.



Dancing with the Universe is an inspiring celebration of Chong's self-rediscovery as an artist and a powerful journey of loss, grief, and resilience. The production is co-directed by Vivian Chong and choreographer Kathleen Rea with dramaturge and lighting by Tristan Whiston. Dancing with the Universe is performed by Vivian Chong alongside an ensemble cast of dancers: Brayden Cairns, Hannah Drover, Karen Kaeja, Ben Landsberg, Emily Leblanc, Suzanne Liska, and Elise Tigge and cellist Cheryl O.



Documenting her medical experiences through drawings, Dancing After TEN is a graphic memoir that Chong began prior to experiencing complete loss of sight. Having created the first 100 pages Chong then collaborated with comic artist Georgia Webber to bring the rest of the story to the page. Dancing After TEN is published by Fantagraphics and images from the book will appear in Dancing with the Universe.





DANCING WITH THE UNIVERSE

When: April 9, 10, 17 and 18, 2020 at 8:00PM.

April 12, 2020 at 3:00PM, relaxed performance with ASL interpretation, audio description and Dancing After TEN book launch.

Where: Betty Oliphant Theatre, 404 Jarvis Street, Toronto. Wheelchair accessible.

Price: $20 to $40.

Box office https://dancingwiththeuniverse.eventzilla.net/





