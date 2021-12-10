RCM Participating In The Sir Elton John Global Exchange Programme

The Royal Conservatory's Glenn Gould School is among the 12 leading music education institutions in the world invited to participate in the new Sir Elton John Global Exchange Programme, launched today by the Royal Academy of Music and endorsed by Sir Elton John.

Dr. Peter Simon, President & CEO of The Royal Conservatory, said, "We are thrilled that Sir Elton John has extended his ongoing and already considerable support for young musicians through this creative new program. We extend to him and to Jonathan Freeman-Attwood, the visionary Principal of The Royal Academy of Music, our thanks and gratitude. This program will foster a global perspective and change the lives of many young artists to whom we look to extend the frontiers of our art form. The Royal Conservatory is honoured to be among this group of exceptional schools of music and part of this global network."

The program, developed by the Royal Academy of Music (RAM) in London, England, goes live in September 2022 and will enable students from these top music conservatories in the world to take part in educational exchanges with the Academy.

Said Sir Elton John, a RAM alumnus: "My passion is to help nurture the next generation of global artists. Music can and should transcend borders, and I am delighted to be supporting a scheme which offers high-level, tangible opportunities to talented young musicians coming together from many different countries."

The twelve exchange institutions include: The Glenn Gould School of The Royal Conservatory of Music, Toronto; The Juilliard School (New York); Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique et de Danse de Paris; Shanghai Conservatory of Music; Sibelius Academy of the University of the Arts Helsinki; mdw - University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna; Hanns Eisler Academy, Berlin; The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts; Sydney Conservatorium of Music; University of Music and Performing Arts, Munich; Reina Sofia School of Music (Madrid); and Tokyo University of the Arts Faculty of Music and Graduate School of Music.

Up to 20 participants a year from the Royal Academy and its partner conservatories will benefit from short, collaborative projects, a single term, or a full year of tuition at their host institution.

The Academy's Principal, Jonathan Freeman-Attwood CBE, said: "In a rapidly changing global landscape, conservatories must evolve to meet future needs and create fresh opportunities for young artists. Central to this is the free exchange of ideas without regard for international boundaries - which is why we have set up this network from a selection of the finest music schools in the world."