RACCALOON is Coming to Hamilton Fringe from York University Students

Composed entirely of York University students and recent grads, Raccacloon's full team of 22 emerging artists is dedicated to telling this story of identity. The student theatre collective Playdough Productions first premiered its 20-minute version of Raccacloon at York's playGround festival in February and since then, the story has been growing and evolving. Written by Bethany Robert and directed/produced by Jesse Lewis, this performance represents what young people are curious about today: how to stay true to yourself in a world that feels like it's against you. Performances will be at The Westdale on King St W. July 18-27.

Raccacloon has been ravaging dumpsters with their raccoon family their whole life, but they lack support in pursuing their true dreams: to perform as a clown. Raccacloon leaves home and meets a noodle-named chef with daddy issues, who is on a journey to find his father. Through musical clown movements in kitchens, alleyways, and maybe even Las Vegas, the unlikely friends will learn the importance of staying true to your identity.

Raccacloon utilizes unique elements of clown, mask, and dance to tell the relatable story of an oddball. Audiences will laugh, cry, and be amazed by juggling and dancing clowns, but ultimately be moved by this heart-felt comedy about identity.

Playdough Productions was formed by students Jesse Lewis and Rachel Van Staalduinen in effort to tell important queer stories through clown, mask, and puppetry. You can follow along with their creative endeavors by visiting https://holawebsite.my.canva.site/playdoughproductions or following them on Instagram @playdoughproductions .

Raccacloon is playing from July 18 through July 27 at The Westdale, 1014 King St W, Hamilton. Tickets are $14, with discounts available for children, multiple show passes.

