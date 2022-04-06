Prince Edward County's Festival Players Announces 2022 Summer Season

Prince Edward County's Festival Players has announced today the lineup for an ambitious and celebratory 2022 summer season. Presented by BMO and Huff Estates and running from June 29 to September 4, the season brings an expansive lineup of theatre, dance, comedy and music to the heart of PEC at one of The County's most iconic venues - The Eddie Hotel and Farm.

"This season, we build on the success of our first year at The Eddie Hotel and Farm with expanded programming at both our outdoor Pavilion and the historic Red Barn Theatre," said Abbey. "The cornerstone of our season is the World Premiere of The Shape of Home, a musical investigation into the life and work of celebrated County poet Al Purdy. Commissioned and developed by Festival Players, this is a love letter to the land and spirit of our region. Our season also includes the return of dance, comedy, music and theatre along with interactive community events that will allow audiences of all ages to engage with our productions like never before."

"We are very excited to be entering the second year of our partnership with The Eddie Hotel & Farm and adding a new indoor venue in their famous Red Barn to the outdoor stage," adds Anderson. "This season's summer programming is marked by vision, passion and bold steps toward our dream of building a nationally recognized centre for performing arts in The County."

The season begins in late June with the HAYMAKER COMEDY FESTIVAL, featuring some of Canada's top stand-up comics, including Colin Mochrie, Deb McGrath, Elvira Kurt, Wassim El-Mounzer and Gavin Crawford, performing in the historic Red Barn Theatre.

In July, the Festival Players Pavilion outdoor stage will host the World Premiere of the Festival Players commission THE SHAPE OF HOME: SONGS IN SEARCH OF AL PURDY. Created by and featuring Frank Cox-O'Connell, Beau Dixon, Hailey Gillis, Marni Jackson, Raha Javanfar, and Andrew Penner, THE SHAPE OF HOME explores the life and work of Canada's unofficial poet laureate.

The Festival Players Pavilion will also host FLIGHT, an outdoor festival celebrating diverse and Indigenous contemporary dance created and curated by Carol Anderson, Arwyn Carpenter, Jordana Deveau, Sophie Dow, Kristen Foote and featuring an eclectic lineup of dancers, including Santee Smith and Patricia O'Callaghan; and BEYOND THE SEA - a romantic comedy from Port Dover's Lighthouse Theatre. BEYOND THE SEA is directed by Derek Ritschel, written by Kristen Da Silva and features Jane Spence and Jeffrey Wetsch.

Festival Players will also present a series of COUNTY UP! Experiences through the summer, including special events, concerts, and celebrity chef dinners at the historic Regent Theatre in Picton and in the Red Barn at The Eddie.

The first COUNTY UP! Experience for the 2022 season brings celebrated Cree-Canadian playwright, author, and pianist Thomson Highway to The County, for SONGS IN THE KEY OF CREE. Incorporating Cree and English language songs written over the past 30 years, SONGS IN THE KEY OF CREE also features Peruvian-Canadian vocalist Patricia Cano and Toronto's famed jazz sax player Marcus Ali.

In addition to the 2022 Playbill, Festival Players is investing in development and outreach projects, including a 2022 youth summer camp and an inaugural Indigenous Theatre Creator Program, in collaboration with Tsi TyÃ³nnheht OnkwawÃ©n:na (TTO), which awards one Indigenous creator funds and support from the Festival Players team towards new work creation, including a workshop and presentation of the created work.

Tickets for all announced programming are on sale now at www.festivalplayers.ca and include Pavilion Season Flex Passes or single tickets at $45-$50 and $30 for Under 30/Arts Worker.

THE 2022 SUMMER SEASON -



Haymaker Comedy Festival



June 29 - July 2, 2022 | 7:00pm

RED BARN THEATRE, THE EDDIE HOTEL & FARM

After the success of last season's Live at the Eddie with Carolyn Taylor & Elvira Kurt, comedy is back and taking over the Red Barn Theatre, featuring some of the top stand-up comics in the country. Come for a night of laughs and stay late for live Karaoke in Ruby's Clubhouse after.

Headliners include Colin Mochrie & Debra McGrath, Elvira Kurt, Wassim El-Mounzer and Gavin Crawford, with a diverse lineup of rising stars from CBC, CTV, Just for Laughs, Edinburgh Fringe Fest, Crave, Netflix, and Comedy Central, including Jason Allen, Moe Ismail, Ben McKay, Faraz Niafattah, Dion Owen, Cameron Phoenix, Rebecca Reeds, Anjelica Scannura, Max Sheldrick, Tamara Shevon & Harrison Weinreb.



The Shape of Home



Songs in Search of Al Purdy

*World Premiere

July 14 - 31, 2022 | 7:00pm and 2:00pm MatinÃ©es

FESTIVAL PLAYERS PAVILION, THE EDDIE HOTEL & FARM

An original commission by Festival Players and created by Frank Cox-O'Connell, Beau Dixon, Hailey Gillis, Marni Jackson, Raha Javanfar & Andrew Penner, The Shape of Home is a musical investigation into the life and work of irreverent Prince Edward County poet Al Purdy. Purdy's quest to find beauty in unexpected places produced a body of work full of adventure, audacity, humanity and profound love. This expansive work is not merely a tribute to a great Canadian artist; it is a musical call to action; an adamant prompt to live fully, love deeply, challenge actively, and seek beauty everywhere.

Performed by Frank Cox-O'Connell, Beau Dixon, Hailey Gillis, Raha Javanfar, Andrew Penner & Emily Schultz.



FLIGHT: Prince Edward County's Festival of Contemporary Dance



August 9 - 14, 2022 | 5:00pm & 7:00 pm

FESTIVAL PLAYERS PAVILION, THE EDDIE HOTEL & FARM

Created, curated and led by Carol Anderson, Arwyn Carpenter, Jordana Deveau, Sophie Dow and Kristen Foote, FLIGHT is an outdoor festival celebrating diverse and Indigenous dance-a meeting ground for expression and education. Enjoy classes, workshops, pre-show chats, site-specific Flights on Site series and our Evening Program all week long.

Featuring Barbara Kaneratonni Diabo, Sophie Dow, Kristen Foote, Erik Geddis, Beany John, Dedra McDermott, Claudia Moore, Suma Nair, David Norsworthy, Santee Smith and the Kaha:wi Dance Theatre.

Choreography by Carol Anderson, Peggy Baker, Arwyn Carpenter, Barbara Kaneratonni Diabo, Sophie Dow, Isadora Duncan, Gadfly, Beany John, Suma Nair, David Norsworthy and Santee Smith.



Beyond the Sea



August 24 - September 4, 2022 | 7:00pm and 2:00pm MatinÃ©es

FESTIVAL PLAYERS PAVILION, THE EDDIE HOTEL & FARM

By Kristen Da SilvaDirected by Derek RitschelFeaturing Jane Spence & Jeffrey Wetsch

On a pier in a small town, a pair of strangers begin a conversation that may change the destiny of two lost souls forever. Theo and Gwen explore love, loss and the importance of looking forward. With humour and heart, they show us that no one is perfect ... and in the end, that may be the greatest strength that we all share. A Lighthouse Festival Theatre Production.

County Up! ExperiencesOn selected evenings throughout the summer, Festival Players will present a series of artistic offerings accompanied by curated dining experiences prepared by local chefs, bringing audiences "one night only" spectacles at the Regent Theatre in Picton and the majestic Red Barn Theatre at The Eddie Hotel & Farm.

The first County Up! Experience to be announced is:



SONGS IN THE KEY OF CREE



JULY 10, 2022 | 4:00pm

REGENT THEATRE, PICTON

Presented by Festival Players & The Regent Theatre

Songs in the Key of Cree is a new musical cabaret from celebrated Cree-Canadian playwright, author and pianist Tomson Highway, incorporating Cree and English language songs written over the past 30 years. Peruvian-Canadian vocalist Patricia Cano and Toronto's famed jazz sax player Marcus Ali round out the collaboration. Highway, Cano and Ali have toured the world developing the show.

Youth Summer Theatre Camp



PIC in PEC (Play Incubator Camp in Prince Edward County) is an annual theatre program for youth ages 13 to 17 to write a new play collaboratively. Through a series of engaging group activities, the young artists will unearth inspiration from The County and the poetry of Al Purdy. This programme is offered free of charge.





Indigenous Theatre Creator Program



Festival Players, in collaboration with Tsi TyÃ³nnheht OnkwawÃ©n:na (TTO), is accepting applications for the inaugural Indigenous Theatre Creator Position for 2022. Festival Players is committed to supporting the creation and development of new work by Indigenous artists based in and/or inspired by KenhtÃ¨:ke (Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory). TTO is the language and cultural centre for KenhtÃ¨:ke and will be assisting Festival Players in evaluating submissions. This annual position offers an honorarium, support from our artistic team, and a workshop/presentation of the created work.

ABOUT FESTIVAL PLAYERS



Festival Players is a dynamic, growing performing arts company located in picturesque Prince Edward County. For 16 seasons, prominent Canadian artists have gathered to perform against the backdrop of The County's beautiful rural landscapes in the heart of the region's burgeoning wine and tourist industry.

Our work is rooted in the fabric of the community, inspiring creativity, gathering and pride of place. We are passionate artists inspired by the muse and romance of Prince Edward County, making theatre for audiences that seek innovative and imaginative work.

Since its founding in 2006, Festival Players has produced over a hundred performances for the residential community and tourists of Prince Edward County. Productions have taken place in a century-old barn, under a tent in an estate vineyard, in a pop-up storefront theatre, on the shores of Lake Ontario and at our current home, The Eddie Hotel & Farm. We serve a diverse community of local Prince Edward County/Bay of Quinte residents and summer visitors to our region known for its wineries and beaches.

In 2016, Graham Abbey joined the company as Artistic Director, attracting artists of national prominence to The County. In 2019, The Toronto Star credited Festival Players for building a cultural infrastructure possibly rivalling the Stratford and Shaw Festivals as a "prestige arts-related tourist destination."

We envision that Prince Edward County will be a nationally recognized hub of professional performing arts activity, including theatre, music, art and creation. Artists and audiences will gather in The County to be inspired by its beauty, vitality and creative spirit. Accordingly, we have embarked on a feasibility study to find a new, permanent home that will become a valued cultural hub in The County.

Festival Players is most grateful to their generous donors and sponsors, including Season Sponsors BMO Financial Group, Huff Estates and The Eddie Hotel & Farm. Production Sponsors include The Everly Inn and The Royal Hotel. In addition, the season is supported in part by the Department of Canadian Heritage, Service Canada, Government of Ontario Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, Ontario Arts Council and The County Foundation.