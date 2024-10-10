PlayME Presents TUNNEL RUNNERS An Original Audio Drama Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dive into the depths of the urban underground with Tunnel Runners, a thrilling and haunting audio drama series from PlayME, as part of CBC Podcasts.

This seven-part episodic journey follows Cam, a 16-year-old gifted student whose struggles with anxiety and depression lead him into the hidden world of the subway tunnels beneath Toronto.

The first episode, "The Red Door," launches on October 30, 2024. Seven new episodes are released weekly.

After a devastating panic attack at school, triggered by his father's abandonment and his mother's absence, Cam escapes into the dark, labyrinthine subway system. There, he discovers an underground community known as the Tunnel Runners, a subculture that thrives away from the chaos of the city above.

“Creating the original audio thriller Tunnel Runners has been an exhilarating experience. It's allowed us to blend our theatre background with the intimacy and cinematic power of audio drama, crafting a fantastical world we hope will come alive for our listeners. As the theatre, film, and TV industries face significant challenges, we believe audio fiction offers a compelling and accessible outlet for both creators and audiences.” - Laura Mullin and Chris Tolley, Creators of Tunnel Runners



Episode Highlights:

Episode 1: The Red Door

Cam's life unravels after his father leaves. With his mother away, he faces a panic attack in front of his crush, Zuri, and seeks refuge in the subway, where he meets Brooklyn and the Tunnel Runners.

Episode 2: Subterranean Glow-Up

Cam is captured by the Tunnel Runners but saved by his childhood friend, Blaze. Faced with the harsh realities of addiction, he decides to remain underground.

Episode 3: Blood Oath

As Cam proves his commitment to the Runners, he undergoes a dangerous initiation that reveals their world's harsh rules.

Episode 4: Massacre of the Innocents

Cam's struggles intensify as he grapples with betrayal and the pressures of a scavenging mission that leads to unforeseen consequences.

Episode 5: Ghosting

Cam's past collides with his present when Zuri is caught in the underground, forcing him to confront his loyalties and fears.

Episode 6: Spa Day

As tensions rise, tragedy strikes, pushing Cam to reflect on his relationships and the choices that define him.

Episode 7: Son of a Bitch

In a climactic confrontation with his estranged father, Cam must choose between saving himself and the ties that bind him to his past.

Comments