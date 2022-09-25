Pianist Lucas Debargue to Return to Telus Centre in October

French pianist Lucas Debargue, whose uniquely imaginative and virtuosic performance brought the Toronto audience to its feet at his January 2020 Toronto solo debut, makes his triumphant return. Show One Productions and Cherry Orchard Festival present Debargue in An Evening in Paris - works by Chopin, Mozart and Alkan, Saturday, October 29, 8 p.m. at Koerner Hall, TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning, 273 Bloor Street West.

Tickets, $48-$120, may be obtained at the hall box office or online. More info is also online at https://showoneproductions.ca.

"The full house roared to a standing ovation after Debargue finished his high-wire act," wrote John Terauds in the Toronto Star in 2020. "It was a natural reaction to a nearly flawless display of every sort of virtuosity a pianist can possess."

Taking place one week before his Carnegie Hall appearance in New York, Debargue's Toronto 2022 recital features an adventurous program. As Show One producer Svetlana Dvoretsky observed, "Lucas has built up a following in Toronto, of audiences eager to come along wherever he may take them."

His new program, An Evening in Paris, juxtaposes distinctively different music all written by composers who lived in Paris or wrote the music while staying there - pillars of the repertoire by Chopin and Mozart, and an astonishing rarity, the tour-de-force Solo Piano Concerto by Charles-Valentin Alkan, a contemporary of Chopin.

Lucas Debargue came to the world's attention in 2015 at the XV International Tchaikovsky Competition, where he took fourth prize but earned the coveted Moscow Music Critics Prize - "awarded to the pianist whose performance at the Competition has become an event of genuine musical significance, and whose incredible gift, artistic vision and creative freedom have impressed the critics as well as the audience."

Show One Productions almost immediately after brought him to Koerner Hall, TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning, for an enthusiastically received joint recital with fellow 2015 Tchaikovsky winning pianist Lukas Geniušas. He also appeared in the hall in a chamber ensemble with violinist Janine Jansen before his 2020 solo debut. He continues to astound audiences around the globe with his commanding performances, illuminated by his wide-ranging interests. His much-lauded SONY Classical release 52 Scarlatti Sonatas was followed up in 2021 with the Kremerata Baltica collaboration, Zal: The Music of Miłosz Magin, also on SONY Classical.