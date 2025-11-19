Photos: Immersive A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To The Campbell House Museum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Three Ships Collective, with the support of Soup Can Theatre, will return its immersive staging of A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Toronto’s Campbell House Museum for the 2025–26 holiday season.

Running for its seventh year, the production once again transforms the historic property into the world of Victorian England as audiences follow Ebenezer Scrooge through the rooms of the 19th-century home. Written by Justin Haigh and directed by Sare Thorpe, the adaptation includes original scenes, characters, songs, and dialogue, with Thomas Gough reprising the role of Scrooge.

The ensemble cast includes Celeste Cartwright, Autumn Davis, Mike Dufays, Kendra Dyck, Keren Edelist, Thomas Gough, Janelle Hanna, Justin Hay, Jacob Klick, Sia Liu, Ava Marquis, Kendelle Parks, Shannon Pitre, Benjamin Thomas, and Brianne Tucker. The creative team features Sare Thorpe as director, Justin Haigh as playwright and assistant director, Pratik Gandhi as composer, Alecia Pagnotta as music director, production manager, and assistant producer, Nála Lendor as costume and prop designer, Liam Cox as stage manager, Mairead Canning as assistant designer and assistant stage manager, John Fleming as dialect coach, and Catie Thorne as production associate.

Performances are presented as a Canadian Actors’ Equity Association Production under the Artists’ Collective Policy. Each performance runs approximately 95 minutes and takes place throughout the historic rooms of the Campbell House Museum, located at 160 Queen Street West.

Performances run December 6, 2025 through January 6, 2026, with weekday and Saturday shows at 6:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., and Sunday performances at 4:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $70 and are available at ChristmasCarolTO.com.

Photo Credit: Laura Dittmann



The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL