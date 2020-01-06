Photo Flash: First Look at Rehearsal Photos of Jully Black and Measha Bruggergosman in CAROLINE, OR CHANGE

Following announcements earlier this year of a new annual residency at the historic Winter Garden Theatre and the inaugural production of the residency - a reimagined and expanded staging of their 2012 hit, CAROLINE, OR CHANGE, again in co-production with frequent collaborators Obsidian Theatre - The Musical Stage Company shares a sneak peek at this hotly anticipated show.

With book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner Tony Kushner (ANGELS IN AMERICA) and music by Tony Award-winner and Pulitzer Prize-finalist Jeanine Tesori (FUN HOME), CAROLINE, OR CHANGE is one of the most celebrated musicals of the 21st century. CAROLINE, OR CHANGE will be on stage for a limited 16-performance engagement beginning January 30 to February 15, 2020, coinciding with Black History Month.



The 2020 production reunites many members of the original 2012 creative team led by director Robert McQueen and music director Reza Jacobs, and will star multiple Juno Award-Winner and "Canada's Queen of R&B" Jully Black in her musical theatre debut as Caroline - widely acknowledged as one of the most powerful female roles in the musical theatre canon. Also joining the cast is internationally renowned Canadian soprano Measha Brueggergosman as The Moon. Black and Brueggergosman are joined by Canadian theatre veterans Damien Atkins, Oliver Dennis, Keisha T. Fraser, Deborah Hay, Alana Hibbert, Linda Kash, Stewart Adam McKensy, Sam Rosenthal, Vanessa Sears, Camille Eanga-Selenge and Samantha Walkes.



The Musical Stage Company & Obsidian Theatre's 2012 production of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE at the Berkeley Street Theatre was momentous for selling-out, breaking both companies' box office records, and winning four Dora Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical and three Toronto Theatre Critics' Awards including Best Musical.



CAROLINE, OR CHANGE tells the story of Caroline, a black maid working for a Jewish family in 1963 Louisiana. A single mother of four, her salary of $30 a week is not enough. When her employer suggests that Caroline keeps the pocket change she finds in the laundry, this small act of racial condescension creates a moral dilemma for Caroline emblematic of the social and economic tensions set to erupt in the world outside their home.

Set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Kennedy assassination and the Civil Rights Movement, Kushner and Tesori use fantasy and reality to tell a story about ordinary people facing extraordinary change.

With a musical score that blends blues, soul, gospel, classical and traditional Jewish melodies, CAROLINE, OR CHANGE is a timely story of change for our socially-conscious world.





