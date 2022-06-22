New Musical BILLY & THE DREAMERZ To Make World Premiere At Toronto Fringe July 7

Billy & The Dreamerz, a new original musical with book & music by Neil Coombs & Grace Kosaka, starring Ma-Anne Dionisio (lead of Miss Saigon, Toronto, London West End), will have 7 showcase performances at the Toronto Fringe Festival July 7th - 17th at Ada Slaight Hall, Daniels Spectrum.

"The depth of emotion that Ma-Anne brings to the character of Elsie, named after my Mum, is incredible. I can't wait to share this moving story with audiences in Toronto" said Author Neil Coombs.

Set in the UK of the 1980s, four young immigrants try to find their way in a white, working class town. These tropical fish out of water, find their purpose in music. When they win a national music contest, they are awarded the ultimate prize - a tour of the USA. When tragedy strikes, they must navigate between opportunity & obligation.

The musical has also been selected for the Fringe Cabaret July 9th, 10:45 to 11pm at the Tranzac Club Mainstage, Postscript Patio Busking July 14th 7:30 to 8:30pm and was recently selected for the National Alliance of Musical Theatre Songwriter's Showcase. "As a female, AAPI producer and writer, I am very proud that in our talented cast of seven, five are people of color" said Grace Kosaka.

Billy & the Dreamerz is produced by Kosaka, Executive Produced by Cody Lassen, and General Managed by KGM Theatricals.

Performance Times:

Thurs Jul 7th - 4pm preview

Fri Jul 8th - 6:45pm

Mon Jul 11th - 9:30pm

Thurs Jul 14th - 1:30pm ASL performance

Fri Jul 15th - 3:00pm

Sat Jul 16th - 8:00pm

Sun Jul 17th - 5pm

Tickets available at the link below.