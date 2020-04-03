Mirvish Theatres Will Remain Closed Until June 30, 2020 At The Earliest

It is imperative that we all play our part in containing the spread of Covid-19. The priority of Mirvish Productions is the health and safety of audiences, artists and staff.

David Mirvish announced today that the four Mirvish theatres in Toronto will remain closed for an additional 12 weeks, taking the closure date to June 30 at the very earliest. The theatres will only reopen when health officials declare that it is safe again for people to gather together in public spaces.

These closures will affect the following performances:

• COME FROM AWAY until and including June 30 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre;

• all remaining performances of HAMILTON at the Ed Mirvish Theatre;

• all performances of THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY at the CAA Theatre;

• and the touring production of LES MISERABLES, which was to have played at the Princess of Wales Theatre June 16 to August 23. The show's producers have decided to take a pause in its tour; they will announce future plans in due time.

"When health and safety have been restored we will reopen the theatres," said David Mirvish. "At that time we will resume performances of COME FROM AWAY.

"We are in discussions with the producers of HAMILTON for a return engagement as soon as it is safe to do so and as soon as it can be arranged by them.

"THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY is finalizing plans to return later this fall. More details will be announced soon.

"We hope that LES MISERABLES will also be able to visit us in the future."

Patrons with tickets to all affected performances, as listed above, will automatically be given a Mirvish credit for the full value of their tickets plus service charges.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of more than 250,000 tickets to 11 different Mirvish shows since the closure of theatres in Toronto. This volume of cancelled tickets is unprecedented. Each ticket cancellation needs to be handled with the utmost care for the security of the confidential financial information of each ticket purchaser.

At this very busy time, when our offices are closed and there is limited access to the ticketing system, Mirvish credits are the most secure and efficient way to deal with tickets to these cancelled performances.

• They guarantee that patrons will not lose their money and that their personal information, such as credit card details, will not be compromised.

• They will live in each patron's Mirvish/TicketKing account and will be theirs to use as they choose whenever they want to.

• They are equivalent to cash and can be used to purchase tickets to any future shows at any Mirvish theatres and/or pay for a subscription.

• They can be used in one or multiple transactions.

• They can be used to purchase gift cards.

• They never expire and at any time can be converted into a full refund to the original method of payment used for the purchase transactions. Refunds can be easily requested via the online form at mirvish.com.

Mirvish credits are also a show of support for the people who work in the performing arts in general and at Mirvish Productions in particular: the artists on stage, the creative teams and artisans that create each show, the backstage staff, the front-of house staff, the box office and ticket agents, the administrative workers, and all those whose livelihoods depend on a busy and thriving cultural sector.

The best and most efficient way to contact Mirvish Productions is online. On mirvish.com there is a detailed Frequently Asked Questions page that addresses issues created by the Covid-19 cancellations. We update the FAQ page daily with new questions raised by our patrons so we are confident we cover every possible question and situation with regards to our show tickets.

Our general email address is customerservice@mirvish.com



Our phone lines are open Monday to Friday, 9 AM to 4:30 PM. Although our offices are now closed for the safety of our employees and the public, the phones are being answered by agents working remotely from their homes. However, like all organizations during these times, our phone lines are very busy. We ask patrons to call only if they cannot find what they need on mirvish.com.

Finally and foremost, we wish everyone good health. Keep safe and stay strong as we all make our way through this challenging time.





