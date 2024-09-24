Mirvish Productions Revives A Beloved Community Tradition With Free Turkey Giveaway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mirvish Productions has announced the return of the free turkey giveaway, reviving the tradition started by Honest Ed's. The event will take place on Saturday, September 28, 2024 beginning at 11AM at CAA Theatre, 651 Yonge St. (South of Bloor).

In partnership with Mike's No Frills (222 Lansdowne Ave.), two tonnes (that's 4,400 lbs!) of grade A turkey will be given away on a first-come first-served basis on Saturday September 28, beginning at 11AM at the CAA Theatre (651 Yonge St).

It's a tradition that goes back many decades. “Honest Ed” Mirvish would give away turkeys at his namesake store (1948-2016) to usher in the festive giving season.

This tradition is revived in honour of Thanksgiving and to mark the beginning of the Canadian premiere production of the hilarious Broadway comedy, The Thanksgiving Play.

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, on Monday, October 14th, and giving back to our communities should be top of mind.

The turkeys will be given away by the cast of The Thanksgiving Play — Rachel Cairns, Colin A. Doyle, Craig Lauzon and Jada Rifkin. There are no strings (or roasting twine) attached to this offer. All you need to do is show up and collect a plump, grade A turkey – one per person while quantities last.

The Thanksgiving Play, will have begun performances the night before the Turkey Giveaway, on Friday, September 27th, and will play until October 20th, at the CAA Theatre, the first show in the 2024/25 Off-Mirvish Season.

ABOUT THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa FastHorse is a smart, wildly entertaining and deliciously wicked comedy.

A high school drama teacher, a history teacher, and two theatre people set out to create a new Thanksgiving school pageant that won't ruffle any feathers. Their attempts to update the myth of the first Thanksgiving are served up as a comedic feast. The play asks: How do you do the right thing in an ever-changing world?

The Canadian premiere production of The Thanksgiving Play is directed by Vinetta Stombergs. The Lighting designer is Nick Blais, the Set, Costume, and Props Designer is Anahita Dehbonehie, the Assistant to Costume and Props Designer is Niloufar Ziaee, Videography by Tristan Gough and the Video Co-Ordinator is Caitlin Farley. On camera actors include Elley Ray Hennessy and Eric Woolfe.

Tickets are available now at mirvish.com or by calling 1.800.461.3333.

