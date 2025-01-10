Massey Hall Hosts New Late Night Series With Classic Albums Live

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Massey Hall has announced Late Nights with Classic Albums Live, presented by Muskoka Spirits. A bonus free concert series for music fans to enjoy immediately following all Massey Hall 2025 Classic Albums Live events in the Muskoka Spirits Basement Bar - just below the legendary Allan Slaight Stage.

Beginning next Saturday, January 18th, Muskoka Spirits will present the first in the 2025 series, Late Nights with Classic Albums Live right after the Paul McCartney and Wings, Band on the Run show.

“We are thrilled to announce our enhanced partnership with Muskoka Spirits and offer Classic Albums Live fans a free after show experience," says Jenn Shah, Director of the Advancement Group at Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall. "The Muskoka Spirits Basement Bar offers the perfect setting for fans to experience the incredible CAL musicians up close in a more intimate venue."

Founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, Classic Albums Live takes the greatest albums and recreates them live on stage - note for note, cut for cut, using the best musicians. With over 100 shows a year across North America, Classic Albums Live has seen massive success in performing arts centres and theatres throughout North America. Fans in Texas, Florida, California, New York and central and east coast Canada have all continued to support the series and make it a sustaining, successful show with some of Canada's most talented musicians.

