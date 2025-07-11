Mah Moud Set to Perform at TD Music Hall in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Massey Hall will present Mah Moud at TD Music Hall on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. Mah Moud is supported by Massey Hall’s Artist Development program and last year, partnered to present his captivating performance at Roy Thomson Hall in November 2024, opening for internationally acclaimed songwriter and poet, Mustafa.

Seven years after his last headline performance in Toronto, Mah Moud returns with his new live show; “Circus, Circus, Circus”.

Circus, Circus, Circus is a triptych live show that celebrates and memorializes Mah Moud’s musical projects of the past and present. The show will feature 3 acts, each speaking to the 3 musical eras of Mah Moud; Maba, abdalla and forthcoming projects “Alexander Mure’s songs in the key of c-minus” and “THE”.

The second of 5 boys to Eritrean parents, the feeling of diaspora immediately becomes a central tenet of Mah Moud’s lived experience and artist expression.

With his first project, MABA (released in May 2018), Mah Moud drew a map of geographical dislocation. Starting in Gezabanda, Eritrea, the tale mirrors that of his parents’ refugee journey: to Khartoum, Cairo, and to the settler colonial state of Kanata (Canada).

On Mah Moud’s debut LP, abdalla, he explores the complexities that exist in beginning to self-actualize an identity. Through a deep and disciplined study of the years between 1997-2015, Mah Moud tells the tale of an individual tracing back every single fundamental moment that has gone into establishing an identity. On this journey, Mah Moud realizes his existence isn’t red or blue, it’s actually red, blue and green.